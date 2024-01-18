Lamborghini Shipped 103 Units To India In 2023 – Highest Numbers Ever

Marking its 60th anniversary in 2023, Lamborghini shipped 103 units to India out of the 10,112 units sold worldwide

Iconic Italian supercar manufacturer, Lamborghini, has revealed sales numbers for the year 2023. The company saw excellent sales numbers across the world with most markets registering best-ever numbers to date. This is thanks to continually increasing demand for Urus Super SUV.

Lamborghini Ships 103 Units To India In 2023

2023 also marked 60th anniversary of Lamborghini’s foundation and hence sales growth registered across the world was extra special. House of Sant’Agata Bolognese sold over 10,000 units in 2023. 10,112 units to be precise. Among these 10,112 units, Lamborgini shipped 103 units to India.

With 103 units shipped to India, this Asian subcontinent has become 14th highest-selling market for Lamborghini across the world, with USA taking top position. There are three primary macro-region markets where Lamborghini operates. These are EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), Americas (North and South) and APAC (Asia-Pacific).

The 10,112 units Lamborghini sold in 2023 attracted a 10% YoY growth as opposed to cars sold in 2022. Breaking these numbers by macro-regions, we get 3,987 Lamborghinis for EMEA with 14% YoY growth, 3,465 units in Americas with 9% YoY growth and 2,660 units in APAC with 4% YoY growth.

Where model range is concerned, Lamborghini sold 6,087 units of Urus super SUV, 3,962 units of Huracan and 63 V-12 equipped models which included the last 12 Aventadors and 51 other limited production vehicles or few-offs, as they’re called. All markets that Lamborghini operated in 2023, yielded best-ever sales numbers for the Italian brand.

As seen in the picture above, India can be seen in 14th place with 103 units. Top position was taken by USA with 3,000 units, followed by Germany with 961, China with 845, UK with 801, 660 units in Japan, 496 units in Middle-East, 434 units in South Korea, 409 in home turf Italy, 357 units in Canada, 263 in Australia, 255 in France & Monaco, 211 in Switzerland and 131 in Taiwan.

Words from the manufacturer

Stephan Winkelmann, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini, remarked: “It’s a true source of pride for the whole company to have surpassed the 10,000-car delivery mark. Playing a role in achieving this milestone for Lamborghini is an honor for me and for all the people who work tirelessly to achieve this goal.

This is a success made possible by the commitment of everyone, a major accomplishment based on true teamwork. But as always, we’re not stopping at single milestones, and we’re ready to take on more exciting new challenges in 2024.”

“This outstanding achievement is a clear sign of the growing perception of our brand worldwide and confirms that the strategy we’ve adopted is succeeding,” said Federico Foschini, Lamborghini’s Chief Marketing & Sales Officer. “It’s a success made possible also thanks to the invaluable contribution of our network of 184 dealerships operating in 54 different markets. Our aim for 2024 is to confirm our growth trend in the three macro-regions also thanks to the contribution of Lamborghini Revuelto.”