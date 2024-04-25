Large SUV Sales FY 2024 – Fortuner vs Gloster vs Meridian vs Kodiaq

While there is more demand for SUVs in the sub 4m and compact segments, the larger SUVs find limited claim in Indian markets

After taking a look at the Sub 4m SUV sales FY 2024, Compact SUV Sales FY 2024 and Mid Size SUV Sales FY 2024, let’s now take a look at the Large SUV Sales in FY 2024. In this segment, we have the Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq.

Large SUV Sales FY 2024 – Toyota Fortuner Leads

Toyota Fortuner was the highest selling SUV in the full size segment in FY24 with an 84.48% market share. It had sales of 35,063 units at an average of 2,922 units each month, with sales more or less on an even platform through each of the months except for November 2023 when sales suffered a considerable decline. Q1 FY 23-24 sales stood at 8,551 units, which improved to 8,828 units in Q2 period to end H1 FY23-24 with 17,379 units. Q3 and Q4 sales stood at 7,455 units and 10,229 units to end H2 FY23-24 with 17,684 units sold.

MG Gloster sales dipped from 1,453 units in H1 FY23-24 to just 997 units in H2 FY23-24 with each of the 4 quarter sales diminishing significantly. This could be on account of buyers awaiting the new MG Gloster Facelift is being prepared for launch this year. Sales in FY24 saw a total of 2,450 units sold at an average of 204 units per month. Currently commanding a 5.90% market share, the Gloster gained over the Jeep Meridian by 344 unit sales in the past fiscal.

Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq Sales in FY24

Jeep Meridian and Skoda Kodiaq both featured lower on the sales charts in FY24. Jeep Meridian sales stood to 2,106 units in FY24 with a monthly average of 176 units to command a 5.07% market share. It has seen sales dip each month from 992 units sold in Q1 FY 23-24 to 381 in the Q2 period while Q3 and Q4 ended with 400 units and 333 units sold respectively. This was a marked decline in H1 and H2 sales which had stood at 1,373 units and 733 units respectively.

Sales could have been on the ebb considering the new 2024 Jeep Meridian in the making. Testing has already commenced and teasers have been released with the new Meridian set to come in with several feature and safety updates along with ADAS. Launch date has not been revealed as yet.

Skoda Kodiaq, also an able contender in the larger SUV segment, has accounted for sales of 1,887 units in FY24. This was an average of 157 unit sales each month while the Kodiaq commands a 4.55% share on this list. Sales grew from 491 units in Q1 FY 23-24 to 591 units in the Q2 period to end H1 with sales of 1,082 units. However, sales thereafter fell to 527 units in Q3 FY23-24 and then further down to 278 units in Q4 to a total of just 805 unit sales in H2 FY23-24.