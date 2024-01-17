Mid Size SUV Sales December 2023 – Scorpio Stings, XUV700 Zooms

The mid size SUV sales december 2023 charts favoured Mahindra with Scorpio and XUV700, followed by Tata Motors and MG Motor

India’s de-facto SUV manufacturer, Mahindra, is leading the mid size SUV sales December 2023 charts like it has been for quite some time. Looks like the newly launched Harrier and Safari sales might go up with the new year in January 2024. Mahindra alone sold 17,236 mid-size SUVs last month.

Mid Size SUV Sales December 2023

This 17,236 units by Mahindra accounted for 70.02% market share within the mid size SUV segment. Primary sales recorder in this segment is Scorpio, leading the way with its immense popularity and extremely loyal fan base. Mahindra sold 11,355 Scorpios in December 2023, which accounted for a 46.13% share of this space.

Scorpio saw 62.14% YoY growth and 6.81% MoM decline. Volume gained YoY is 4,352 units, while volume loss MoM stood at 830 units. Scorpio sales comprises of Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N combined. Mahindra doesn’t post individual sales numbers for Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N.

Technically speaking, Scorpio Classic should fall into compact SUV segment just like Jeep Compass. Also, the blurred lines between SUV segments and marketing terms are getting blurrier by the day. In 2nd place, we have Mahindra XUV700 with 5,881 units sold and registered 4.59% YoY growth and 18.56% MoM decline, when compared to 7,221 units sold in November 2023.

XUV700 accounts for 23.89% share of this segment. Next, we have MG Hector twins (Standard Hector and Hector Plus) with 2,184 units sold and registered 38.47% YoY growth and is the first vehicle on this list with MoM growth of 2.54%. Then we have Tata’s flagship brothers, Safari and Harrier with 2,103 and 1,404 units sold.

Tata Motors sold 3,507 mid size SUVs

Safari registered 40.01% YoY growth gaining 601 units in volume and lost 104 units in volume MoM due to a 4.71% MoM decline. Harrier, on the other hand, fell into the red completely with a 34.02% YoY and 39.64% MoM decline accounting for a volume loss of 724 and 922 units YoY and MoM respectively. In total, Tata sold 3,507 units.

Hyundai sold 954 Alcazars last month and accounted for a 35.45% YoY decline and sales halved MoM at a 50.13% MoM decline. At 7th place, we have Volkswagen Taigun with 275 units, but it saw numbers more than double YoY at 111.54% growth and 83.33% MoM growth.

Jeep sold 246 Compass and numbers halved YoY at a 49.17% decline and there was a 13.89% MoM growth due to the new Black Shark 4X2 AT variant. There were 209 Tucsons sold last month too, with 1,641.67% YoY growth and 77.12% MoM growth. Lastly, we have Citroen C6 Aircross with just 2 units sold and saw an 89.47% YoY decline and a 60% MoM decline.