Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up To Launch In 2025 – What We Know So Far

As opposed to the Global Pik Up concept that was patented in India, the Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up test mules show slightly unappealing design

Adventure lifestyle is currently one of the most trending genres on social media. This trend has prompted car buyers to look at lifestyle off-roaders more now, than ever before. Mahindra is leading this niche in India by selling proper ladder-frame tough off-road vehicles. The company is keen on launching its Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up which was spotted testing recently in India.

Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up To Launch In 2025

Mahindra created quite a quake when it reincarnated Thar to modern standards in 2020. This quake has spawned a large wave of lifestyle off-road vehicles in India. A wave that Mahindra is currently riding beautifully with its tough ladder-frame SUV portfolio.

Facilitating Mahindra’s onslaughts in this mission is Tata Motors by shying away from proper ladder-frame vehicles in favour of soft-roading monocoque SUVs with FWD architecture as standard. Mahindra is extending its lifestyle portfolio with Scorpio N based Pik Up pickup truck that was spotted testing in India last month.

This Global Pik Up has other target markets too. Australia and Europe seem to be among them. Mahindra’s Head Of International Operations, Joydeep Moitra has revealed that Global Pik Up (Scorpio N based pickup truck) will launch in Australia in mid-2026. Touted as Next-gen Ute for Australasia, Global Pik Up has a lot riding on its shoulders.

It has to cater to Mahindra’s promise to Australian market of delivering vehicles with no less than 5-star crash ratings. Once launched, it will replace current unrated Mahindra Pik-Up which is a pickup truck version of 2nd gen Scorpio currently sold in India as Scorpio Classic. Until 2026, Mahindra will implement ADAS suite for Scorpio N platform which is primarily developed and tested for Australian conditions.

Scorpio Pik Up launch in India

Since the Australian launch is slated for mid-2026, we would wager that India launch might happen in 2025. Mahindra is known for extensive and rigorous testing of their vehicles before launch. This would give Mahindra enough time to test the new vehicle to their heart’s extent.

As seen with the test mule spotted in India, it doesn’t hold many design attributes that company patented with Global Pik Up concept. We see a different approach for this particular test mule that suggests there is a possibility of Mahindra Scorpio Pik Up launching in commercial segment too. Especially for multiple government entities that Mahindra caters to abroad.

The commercial-esque rear protective guard, and slightly unappealing tailgate (when compared to patented design) are the primary contributors towards this idea. The face might undergo a slight change, to establish a separate design identity. Powertrain-wise, it will get the same 2.2L turbo diesel engine as seen with Scorpio N SUV on sale in India and Australia.