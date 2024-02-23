Mahindra XUV Coupe EV Spied In Ladakh Next To Alto, Dzire – Launch In 2025

Expected to be around 4,790 mm long, Mahindra XUV coupe has a powerful, dynamic road presence

To ensure its dominance in an electrified era, Mahindra is working on its next-gen XUV.e and BE range of electric SUVs. All these SUVs will be based on the new INGLO platform. Test mules have been spotted frequently and the latest sighting is that of XUV.e9 from Ladakh, where it was spotted by automotive Ravneesh. It can be seen parked in between the Maruti Dzire and Maruti Alto.

Mahindra XUV.e9 – Key features

XUV.e9 is primarily an electric version of the upcoming Mahindra XUV700 Coupe or XUV800. The coupe SUV instantly gets your attention with the sloping roofline. Its curvy, aerodynamic profile exudes confidence and sophistication, something that’s just not possible with the boxy profile of traditional SUVs.

Mahindra had recently filed a design patent for XUV.e9, which reveals features such as a closed front panel, sleek C-shaped DRLs, full-width LED light bar, sharp LED headlamps and chiselled bonnet. Side profile has sporty alloy wheels, circular fenders and ORVMs with integrated turn signals. It is likely that the ORVMs will have cameras to support the 360° view. While the front doors have flush-type handles, the rear door handles are mounted on the C-pillar.

At rear, the SUV has shark fin antenna, split aero rear spoiler, wraparound tail lamps, prominent bumper and fake air vent-type elements. XUV.e9’s coupe profile is not just about aesthetics. It also makes the vehicle more efficient by reducing drag. Wheels too have aerodynamic properties. These features will help achieve a higher range for XUV.e9.

Mahindra XUV.e9 interiors

With multiple bestselling SUVs, it is apparent that Mahindra has consistently focused on customer delight. The approach will be the same for the upcoming electric SUVs. Mahindra is looking to enhance the user experience with a multitude of segment-first features.

For example, XUV.e9 will have a triple-screen setup that will cover almost the full width of the dashboard. Along with the touchscreen and instrument cluster, the third screen will be for the front passenger. The cockpit section will be truly transformed with the interconnected 3-screen layout.

Mahindra is also expected to debut a new steering wheel with backlit logo for its born-electric SUV range. It is likely to be similar to that of new-gen Tata cars. Upcoming Mahindra electric SUVs can also have a fixed glass roof top. The cabin could get special features to ensure the best visual outcomes with the natural light flowing from the roof.

Mahindra XUV.e9 performance

Both RWD and AWD options will be available with Mahindra XUV.e9. The SUV will have the INGLO platform that has significant optimizations across performance and efficiency. Based on the variant, the battery capacity could be in the range of 60 kWh to 80 kWh. Range is expected to be around 500 km. As for the top speed, Mahindra has already shared a teaser showing XUV.e9 touching 200 km/h in a track environment.