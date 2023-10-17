Mahindra Festive Discounts Up To Rs. 1.45 Lakh – Bolero, XUV300, XUV400

More popular vehicles in the lineup like Scorpio N, Scorpio Classic, Thar and XUV700 hardly get any Mahindra festive discounts

The de facto SUV maker of India, Mahindra, has announced attractive festive offers for some of it’s vehicles. Offers go up to Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-sh) on select models. The most popar Mahindra vehicles like XUV700 and Scorpio range doesn’t get any discounts.

Mahindra festive discounts – XUV400 gets highest offers

The company is on the verge of launching a slew of new EVs under BE and XUV.e lineups. Currently XUV400 is the only EV Mahindra sells. Offers on Mahindra XUV400 can go till Rs. 1.45 lakh (ex-sh). This is the highest discount Mahindra is offering during this festive season.

Mahindra seems to have increased discounts on XUV400 from Rs. 1.25 lakh in September 2023. XUV400 offers two battery options – 34.5 kWh pack and a 39.4 kWh pack. Claimed range on a single charge varies between 375 km and 456 km for EC and EL models respectively.

XUV300 gets Rs. 1.2 lakh discount

Mahindra XUV300 has been one of the most popular sub 4m offerings in India. It is easily one of the safest sub 4m SUVs too, boasting a full-fat 5 star crash rating from Global NCAP. For the festive season, Mahindra is showering offers on XUV300 of up to Rs. 1.2 lakh (ex-sh). Mahindra is facelifting XUV300 and launch is likely in the coming months.

Key highlights of XUV300 are a wide stance, well judged suspension, safety credentials and powerful powertrain options. Speaking of, XUV300 gets a 1.2L 3-cyl Turbo petrol engine in either 110 hp, 200 Nm tune or 130 hp, 230 Nm tune. The 1.5L 4-cyl diesel engine generates 115 hp, 300 Nm. Gearbox choices include a 6MT or 6AMT options.

Mahindra Bolero Neo gets Rs. 74,000 discounts

If there is one SUV lineup that has stood the test of time in India, it has to be Bolero line. The newest entrant to Bolero range is Bolero Neo and is a reincarnation of TUV300. It offers a slightly more upmarket and premium experience to Bolero range in the form of modern design and interiors. For the festive season, Mahindra is offering Rs. 74,000 discounts on Mahindra Bolero Neo.

As of now, Mahindra is yet to launch Bolero Neo Plus, with larger dimensions and a much more powerful 2.2L diesel engine from Scorpio Classic. Current Bolero Neo is powered by a 1.5L 3-cyl turbo diesel engine that generates 100 hp and 260 Nm of torque, mated to a sole 5-speed manual transmission.

It is to be noted that these offers and discounts are only on select models till stocks last and can’t be clubbed with any other offers. The total indicative benefits mentioned above include insurance bonus, exchange bonus, loyalty and corporate bonus. Checking with the nearest Mahindra dealership is advisable.