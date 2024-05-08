Mahindra XUV 3XO Vs Kia Sonet – Features, Specs, Safety Compared

Recently launched Mahindra XUV 3XO rivals Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger

Recently, we compared Mahindra XUV 3XO with Tata Nexon and the results were slightly tilted towards XUV 3XO. Now, we compared XUV 3XO with Kia Sonet which has many first-in-segment features as well and the results are much more interesting. Let’s take a look at how tough of a fight Sonet puts up.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Vs Kia Sonet

With the launch of Mahindra XUV 3XO, the competition within the sub 4m SUV has heated up. Segment leaders like Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have got tough competition on their hands. While Nexon felt slightly short in features when compared to XUV 3XO, Kia Sonet doesn’t. Sonet is fairly well specced.

When it comes to safety, Mahindra gained an upper hand over Sonet as it has 5-star crash ratings from Global NCAP and Level 2 ADAS. Hyudai/Kia vehicles are not exactly known for crash worthy vehicles (except for 1st Gen Creta and new Verna) and Sonet’s Level 1 ADAS lacks traffic sign recognition and adaptive cruise control. Notably, both Sonet and XUV 3XO have camera-based ADAS.

XUV 3XO has Bi-LED projector headlights and circular open projector LED fog lights and Sonet has LED reflector headlights and sleek LED fog lights. Both miss out on cornering light feature, which Nexon packs. Where XUV 3XO has LED turn indicators at the front back, Sonet’s indicators are LEDs only at the front.

Front and rear parking sensors and cameras are common between both cars and so are all four disc brakes. Sonet has a shark-fin antenna which XUV 3XO doesn’t. XUV 3XO has semi-independent rear suspension which Sonet misses out on. Both get 215-section tyres. Only XUV 3XO packs 17-inch alloys. However, Sonet has a proper spare wheel and a larger 385L boot where XUV 3XO has a space saver and a 295L boot.

Features on the inside

As soon as you enter the cabin of XUV 3XO, you are greeted with plush soft-touch plastics along with premium leatherette upholstery, premium LED cabin lights at the front and rear along with LED boot light and extensive piano black trims. It also has a large vanity mirror with LED vanity light and the panoramic sunroof with electric blind lets in a lot of natural light too. None of these are present on Sonet or any of its rivals.

However, Sonet hits back with ventilated seats, a stylish gear selector along with rear window shades that are a boon for hot and sunny India. Where gizmos are concerned, XUV 3XO packs dual-zone climate control, electronic parking brake, steering modes, a 65W Type-C charger, rain-sensing wipers, a map view on TFT instrument screen and other features that Sonet lacks.

Again, Sonet strikes back at XUV 3XO with features like a built-in air purifier with a dedicated display, all four one-touch up/down windows and 4-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat. These features are absent on XUV 3XO. Both cars get 10.25-inch infotainment screen and a 10.25-inch TFT instrument cluster, 7-speaker audio system with subwoofer, wireless charger, front and rear armrests, telematics, auto headlights, cooled glovebox and more.

Android Auto is wireless with XUV 3XO and wired Apple CarPlay. Both are wired with Sonet. XUV 3XO’s auto-dimming IRVM is bezel-less for that premium appeal. XUV 3XO also has all five adjustable headrests. Design-wise, Sonet is objectively better looking and easier on the eyes, while XUV 3XO has stubby proportions along with wild and in-your-face design attributes.

Powertrain differences

Powertrain-wise, Mahindra gets two engines and Sonet gets three. Sonet has the creamy smooth 1.2L NA Petrol engine that is sadly missing in the top-spec trims. The 1.0L 3-cyl Turbo Petrol gets the sportier 7-speed DCT gearbox option. In comparison, XUV 3XO flexes bigger numbers but is a heavier vehicle and the new 6-speed Aisin torque converter is nothing to write home about. Same story applies to Diesel engines too.

Apart from the quick-shifting 7-speed DCT, Sonet also gets paddle shifters and three traction modes (Snow, Mud and Sand) that XUV 3XO lacks. Concluding this rivalry is slightly more difficult than it was in the case of XUV 3XO vs Nexon. Both have unique features and buyers will have to associate with what they want.