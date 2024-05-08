Mahindra XUV400 EV Facelift Based On XUV 3XO Incoming? New Variants Homologated

When launched, Mahindra XUV400 EV facelift will continue to rival MG ZS EV and Tata Nexon EV LR and the likes

New homologation documents filed by India’s de facto SUV manufacturer, Mahindra, sparks a few interesting questions. The company is on the verge of launching a new trim lineup for its electric offering, XUV400. Currently, we only have two trim levels – EC Pro and EL Pro. These will be replaced with a newer trim hierarchy.

Mahindra XUV400 EV Facelift Incoming?

Mahindra has homologated a new trim hierarchy with its electric offering XUV400. Currently, XUV400’s current trim hierarchy has EC Pro and EL Pro. Mahindra is keeping the EC and EL main trim levels intact. But the Pro suffix has been dropped in favour of new characters.

In effect, EC will get L, L(O) and LL variants, while EL will get LL(O), LH, LH(O), PH and PH(O). Mahindra XUV400 EC L is the base variant, whereas EL PH(O) seems to be top-spec variant. Dimensions remain the same as current model. Launch timeline for the new trim hierarchy is not known yet.

If you have been following developments from the house of Mahindra, you must be aware of the fact that the company updated XUV400’s trim hierarchy just a few months ago. So, why change their mind regarding trim hierarchy in just three or four months? Homologations are tedious affairs.

Why though?

Mahindra is likely to be facelifting XUV400 with the recently launched XUV 3XO’s design and styling. Now, the updated trim hierarchy makes a lot of sense as the company seems to be spreading out the excessive features seen on XUV 3XO in many variants to offer varied pricing with upcoming XUV400 facelift.

Interestingly, Mahindra is retaining XUV400 name and not replacing it with XUV 4XO as they did with XUV300. That’s because Mahindra doesn’t have XUV 4XO trademark. The new naming scheme only has odd numbers in them (XUV 5XO and XUV 7XO) and XUV400 is not one of them. Expect XUV700 facelift to be named XUV 7XO.

Where design is concerned, Mahindra XUV400 facelift will be almost identical to XUV 3XO, only slightly longer and a lot more proportionate. Fascia with large LED DRLs, 17-inch wheels, rear connected LED tail lights, Level-2 ADAS, panoramic sunroof, soft-touch plastics and other recently added attributes from XUV 3XO will be carried over to XUV400 facelift.

Powertrains-wise, Mahindra XUV400 facelift gets around the same 34.5 kWh and 39.4 kWh batteries as before. There seems to be a sole 150 PS electric motor. Smaller 34.5 kWh battery is sourced from LG Chem, while larger 39.4 kWh battery has two sources, one being LG Chem and the other is Farasis.

