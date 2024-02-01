Mahindra XUV.e9 EV Coupe Reveals Flamboyant Design

When compared to XUV.e8 with a regular monocoque SUV proportions, Mahindra XUV.e9 EV Coupe emerges as significantly more stylish

Coupe SUVs have been catching up in recent times. What started as a design trend with BMW X6 has reached mainstream car markets. Mahindra is also taking up the trend and developing XUV.e9 and BE.09. There have been spy shots showing profile, but the new spy shots show rear section as well.

Mahindra XUV.e9 EV Coupe

For starters, the new XUV.e9 is essentially an electrified version of upcoming XUV700 Coupe or XUV800. While XUV.e8 is an electrified version of XUV700, XUV.e9 is an electrified version of XUV800, which could be launched at a later date. To ace aerodynamic performance of a coupe SUV, Mahindra seems to be benchmarking a Tesla Model Y, spotted at Mahindra’s premises.

The recent XUV.e9 spy shots were captured by automotive enthusiast Anto Leo Thomson. This particular test mule was found trundling along near Paranur toll gate outside Mahindra City, Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu. These are the clearest and the closest pictures of XUV.e9 yet. Most of the components like tail lights and headlights seem to be production-spec.

In many Mahindra prototypes, we have seen temporary tail lights, but these seem to be finalised. We can see how massive Mahindra XUV.e9 looks and the massive road presence it exudes. Wheels look a tad small for a vehicle of this size. However, the coupe roof line is the primary highlight here.

It smoothly flows into rear section that features a connected tail light design along with a fake air vent-type element. We can see split aero rear spoiler along with a shark fin antenna. Front door handles are flush, but rear door handle is in the C-pillar. Chunky body claddings will cut down on visual mass too.

Immersive interiors

Anto Leo Thomson also mentioned that this particular test mule features a triple-screen setup – one for main infotainment, one for driver’s instrumentation and one for front passenger. We will see Mahindra’s new steering wheel which looks to be inspired by Tata’s new steering design. Like BE.05, XUV.e9 could feature a fixed glass roof too.

Powertrain-wise, Mahindra’s new INGLO platform will underpin this stylish coupe SUV. Battery size will vary between 60 kWh to 80 kWh. Single motor RWD and dual motor AWD layouts will be offered as options. Performance with these SUVs will be plenty with instant electric torque. Mahindra demonstrated a 200 km/h top speed as well.

In India, Tata Tigor was the first mainstream coupe vehicle, followed by Maruti Suzuki Fronx. That said, Mahindra had established interests in coupe vehicles much earlier and had even showcased XUV500 Aero Concept with a sloping roof line. The new BE.09 and XUV.e9 are spiritual successors of that design.