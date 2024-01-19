Mahindra XUV.e9 Production Design Patented – Launch Likely In 2025

In addition to its coupe profile, XUV.e9 is distinguishable with its prominent bonnet, C-clamp shaped DRLs and aerodynamic body panelling

Enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for Mahindra’s next-gen electric SUVs that include the BE and XUV.e range. First to be launched will be XUV.e8, which is essentially the electric version of XUV700. Mahindra is also working on XUV.e9, which is a coupe version of XUV.e8. Ahead of its planned launch in 2025, Mahindra has patented the design of XUV.e9.

Mahindra XUV.e9 design patent filed

As evident in the design patent, Mahindra XUV.e9 will be one of the sportiest models in the company’s next-gen EV portfolio. Test mules spotted earlier tell the same story. The entire BE and XUV.e range will be based on the new INGLO platform. Even though Mahindra’s next-gen electric SUVs follow an entirely new design language, they continue to have a dominating road presence. This aspect gets more highlighted with XUV.e8 and XUV.e9.

XUV.e9 gets the C-clamp shaped LED DRLs that are seamlessly connected with a full-width LED element. This signature feature can be seen with other upcoming Mahindra electric SUVs as well. However, each model has a slightly distinctive shape and positioning for the DRLs. While it is not revealed in the design patent, it is likely that a similar lighting approach will be used at the rear as well.

Another interesting aspect of XUV.e9 is the chiselled, diamond-like surfacing of the body panels. This styling approach can be seen across the bonnet, fenders and door panels. It ensures a more sophisticated and futuristic look and feel for the SUV. This unique surfacing is also likely to reduce air resistance. Combined with the coupe profile, XUV.e9 could have achieved a low drag coefficient. It will offer multiple benefits such as faster acceleration, higher top speed and longer range.

The idea that XUV.e9 will pack in a comprehensive range of advanced tech features is evident with the sleek ORVMs with integrated turn signals. These are likely to be camera-based units and connected to the SUV’s ADAS system. XUV.e9 will have flush door handles and sporty alloy wheels with enhanced aerodynamics.

Mahindra XUV.e9 features, performance

An earlier test mule of XUV.e9 had provided a glimpse of the interiors. One of the key highlights is triple 12.3-inch screens that collectively cover almost the entire width of the dash. While being functionally relevant, the 3-screen format also removes the design inconsistencies and clutter that seem to be there with a dual-screen setup covering just half the dash.

XUV.e9 was also spotted with a new two-spoke steering wheel. It looks quite similar to the steering wheel used with new Tata SUVs. It remains to be seen if Mahindra too is working on an illuminated logo on the steering wheel. In terms of performance, XUV.e9 could be equipped with an 80-kWh battery pack. Power output could be 300 bhp, delivered via a dual-motor setup with AWD. Top speed of XUV.e9 could be 200 km/h, whereas range is expected around 500 km.