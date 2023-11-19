Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Rendered – Befitting Rival To Nexon, Sonet

The new Mahindra XUV300 facelift rendered shows a radical new design inspired from more premium BE and XUV.e range of upcoming vehicles

If you take sub 4m compact SUVs, it is a highly competitive segment. Mahindra currently has OG Bolero, Bolero Neo, Thar and XUV300 under sub 4m length. Pitting apples against apples, XUV300 is the only contender that is set to receive a facelift soon. Based on test mule sightings, rendering artist Pratyush Rout has penned down his version of how XUV300 facelift might turn out.

Mahindra XUV300 Facelift Rendered

Where design is concerned, Kia Sonet definitely takes the top position, followed by Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue. Mahindra had split opinions regarding its proportions as it is a trimmed-down SsangYong Tivoli made to fit sub 4m length bracket. Even with design, XUV300 is often considered bland.

Mahindra is turning this around and bringing wildness into the mix with facelifted model. There are inspirations by Mahindra’s premium BE and XUV.e range of vehicles. Pratush Rout’s renders perfectly encapsulate what spy shots of test mules have revealed. Whatever changes XUV300 gets, XUV400 electric crossover will get them in the future too.

For starters, our render is executed in Red Rage, Aqua Marine, Dark Grey, Napoli Black, Blazing Bronze and everyone’s favourite Pearl White. Majority of changes with Mahindra XUV300 facelift render can be seen at the front and rear. Fascia is now significantly more striking than it was before. Making it stand out amidst rivals.

The imposing fascia gets wild animalistic LED DRL signatures. These LED DRLs are massive and almost take up most of its vertical real estate. Inside these DRls are vertically arranged headlights with projector setup. Below headlights are round fog lights in a rather neat and cohesive way. These fog lights could have cornering function too.

New design language will have a lot of road presence

Upper grill has a closed-off effect with multiple X patterns. This grill may be more open with production-spec XUV300. Looks fitting on its electric counterpart, XUV400. Lower grill has slats that Mahindra tries to incorporate in all of their cars. There is a silver faux skid plate as well, that adds a dash of sophistication.

The bulb in the windscreen is highly likely to house XUV300’s radars and sensors for ADAS tech and has appeared in all test mules, except for the mid-spec model spied recently. Wheels are more stylish than before. These may be 17 inches in size, first in segment. Roof rails add visual drama to car’s profile.

Mahindra XUV300 facelift is rumoured to introduce a panoramic sunroof to this segment. Rear gets connected LED tail lights that extend down quite a lot towards the edges. Thus accentuating width of an already wide car. Powertrain-wise, there won’t be any changes, except for the rumoured Aisin-sourced torque converter automatic gearbox.

The 1.2L 3-cyl turbo petrol will get two states on tunes – 109 bhp, 210 Nm, 6MT, 6AMT and 129 bhp, 230 Nm, 6MT. The 1.5L 4-cyl turbo diesel will retain its output numbers of 115 bhp, 300 Nm, 6MT, 6AMT. Launch could happen in the first half of 2024.

Note: This is a computer-generated digital render of XUV300 facelift based on spy shots. This render is not commissioned by Mahindra and is just an interpretation of the artist.