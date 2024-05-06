HomeCar NewsMahindra XUV700 MX 7-Seater Launched - Rs 3 Lakh Cheaper Than AX...

Mahindra XUV700 MX 7-Seater Launched – Rs 3 Lakh Cheaper Than AX 3

Mahindra XUV700
The newly launched Mahindra XUV700 MX 7-Seater variant directly takes on base 7-seater variants of MG Hector Plus and Tata Safari

In a bid to solidify its position in mid-size SUV segment, Mahindra has launched a new variant of its flagship XUV700 SUV. This variant caters to buyers interested in 3-row seating in their mid-size SUV at an affordable price. XUV700’s affordable MX trim now gets a 7-seater variant for the first time.

Mahindra XUV700 MX 7-Seater Launched

Before the launch of the new MX 7-seater, the most affordable 7-seater variant of XUV700 used to be AX 3 Diesel MT 7-Seater. Falling in the more premium trim substrata, AX 3 Diesel MT 7-Seater was priced at Rs. 17.99 lakh (ex-sh).

This was a slight setback for Mahindra as XUV700’s immediate rivals like MG Hector Plus offered a base diesel 7-seater at Rs. 17 lakh (ex-sh) and Tata Safari did even better offering a base diesel 7-seater at Rs. 16.19 lakh (ex-sh).

Now, Mahindra is one-upping even the Tata Safari by pricing XUV700’s base diesel 7-seater at Rs. 15 lakh (ex-sh). Thus XUV700’s base MX 7-Seater Diesel MT undercuts Tata Safari by Rs. 1.19 lakh (ex-sh), Hector Plus by Rs. 2 lakh (ex-sh) and XUV700’s previous most affordable diesel 7-seater variant by Rs. 3 lakh (ex-sh).

Based on the MX trim, it shares all the features and creature comforts of its 5-seater counterpart. Speaking of, the newly launched XUV700 MX 7-Seater Diesel MT costs Rs. 40,000 (ex-sh) more than MX 5-Seater Diesel MT (non ESP variant). With competitive pricing, Mahindra intends further capitalization of mid-size SUV segment that it already dominates.

What does it get?

The new variant gets a similar set of features as MX 5-Seater. As of now, MX 7-Seater is only offered with diesel powertrains and depending on market reception, there could be a MX 7-Seater Petrol MT variant as well. Same colours as MX trim are also expected – Napoli Black, Everest white, Midnight black, Dazzling red and Red Rage.

Features additions over MX 5-Seater variant might include third-row AC vents, second-row centre armrest with cup holders, second-row 60:40 split seats and the likes. Other highlight features include an 8-inch infotainment touchscreen and a 7-inch MID in a semi-digital instrument cluster among others.

Where powertrains are concerned, the newly launched Mahindra XUV700 MX 7-Seater shares the same 2.2L Turbo Diesel engine as its 5-seater counterpart. This engine’s state of tune is similar to MX 5-Seater too – 153 bhp peak power and 360 Nm peak torque, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

