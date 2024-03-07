Maruti Arena Discounts March 2024 – Swift, Dzire, Alto, WagonR, Celerio, S Presso

After offering discount on NEXA range in February, Maruti has announced discount offers on its Arena cars in March

India’s largest carmaker by volume, Maruti Suzuki, had announced a 0.45 percent price hike for its cars in January. It was followed by discount offers in February for Maruti’s Nexa cars such as Ignis, Baleno, Fronx, Ciaz, Jimny and Grand Vitara. And now in March, Maruti has announced discount offers for its Arena cars. It is common for carmakers to announce discount offers towards the end of the financial year.

Popular hatchbacks get cheaper by up to 40k

For Alto 800, Maruti is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. For the commercial version Tour H1, benefits worth Rs 35k and 18k are applicable on petrol and CNG variants, respectively. Exchange bonus of Rs 15k is also available for both variants.

For Alto K10 manual variants, total benefits are worth Rs 35,000 and exchange bonus of Rs 15,000. Alto K10 AGS variants get benefits worth Rs 40,000 and Rs 15k exchange bonus. Alto K10 CNG variants get 18k benefits and 15k exchange bonus. The discount offers are the same for Maruti S-Presso.

For WagonR, total benefits are in the range of Rs 10k to Rs 40k. WagonR AGS 1.0L and WagonR AGS 1.2L get max benefits of Rs 40k each. The 1.0L MT variants get benefits worth Rs 35k each. WagonR CNG variant gets benefits worth Rs 10k. An exchange offer of Rs 15k is applicable on all trims of WagonR. Benefits and exchange bonus are the same in the Tour H3 commercial version.

Offers for Celerio are the same as that of Alto K10 and S-Presso. Moving on to Maruti Swift, the popular hatch gets total benefits worth Rs 10k for MT variants and 15k for AGS variants. An exchange bonus of Rs 15k is applicable on both trims. Swift CNG does not get any discount or benefits, although an exchange bonus of Rs 15k is applicable.

Maruti Dzire discount – March 2024

Value of benefits and exchange bonus is the same for Dzire. But CNG variants of the sedan do not get any benefits. Even an exchange bonus is not available. For the commercial version Dzire Tour S, there are no discounts or benefits for petrol and CNG variants. However, petrol variants do get an exchange bonus of Rs 10k.

Maruti Eeco discount offers – March 2024

Eeco gets benefits worth Rs 15k for petrol variants and Rs 10k for CNG variants. This is applicable for standard and cargo models. Exchange bonus worth Rs 10k is also available. The ambulance model does not get any benefits or exchange bonus. The offers for the commercial version Tour V are the same as that of the standard model.

Brezza, Ertiga discount offers – March 2024

Maruti is not offering any discount or exchange bonus for Brezza and Ertiga. These are bestselling models and hence may not need offers to push sales.