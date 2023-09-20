Maruti Ciaz Imagined As A GT Sports Car – Looks Slick

This GT edition of Ciaz highlights the sedan’s true potential and could be an inspiration for modification shops

Maruti Ciaz has a relatively sober profile in comparison to other midsize sedans such as Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus. Ciaz is preferred for its practical design as well as affordability and reliability. Ciaz fans who may want to see the sedan in a more glamorous form will surely be delighted with this GT edition render done by Bimble Designs.

Maruti Ciaz GT edition render – key highlights

Ciaz GT edition has an aggressive and dynamic persona. It’s a lot sportier and seems to have the ability to deliver a more exhilarating performance in comparison to the stock variant. All chrome bits including Suzuki logo have been blacked-out.

It adds more depth and character to the sedan. The shape of the headlamps and top grille has been retained. But the lighting elements are entirely new. The lower mesh-type grille creates a strong impact on the senses and further emphasizes the sedan’s sporty character.

Side profile is absolutely stunning via extra-large wheels with captivating spoke design. There are changes to the fender to accommodate the larger set of wheels. The wide-body profile has been chiselled to perfection with attention to minute details. Other key highlights include blacked-out rear-view mirrors and body coloured door handles and pillars. The windows have black lining instead of the chrome lining seen with the stock version.

At rear, the sedan gets a race-inspired spoiler and diffuser. While the spoiler has the body colour, the diffuser wears an all-black look. Tail lamps get new, sportier lighting elements. Chrome used on the reflector housing has been replaced with body coloured paint. The boot door has GT badging for highlighting the sedan’s capabilities.

Ciaz GT edition has a ground-hugging profile. It has been made possible with low-profile tyres from Proxes. Suspension has been lowered and made a lot stiffer.

Ciaz GT edition interiors

While this render does not reveal the interiors, a number of possibilities exist for Maruti Ciaz GT edition. For example, the sedan can get a racing-style steering wheel, decked with carbon fibre accents and contrast stitching. The seats could be bolstered from the sides to ensure a snug and secure fit for the driver and co-passenger. Leatherette wrapping can be added across the dashboard, doors and gear lever. Another highlight could be aluminium pedals.

Overall, this Maruti Ciaz GT render is more than just a car. It’s truly an experience. Thanks to its aggressive design and upgraded performance. It will appeal to folks who seek not just a means to commute, but also an adrenaline rush every time they get behind the wheel. The Ciaz GT edition is the epitome of style and performance. All bundled into one exhilarating package. For folks looking for a car that’s not just fun to drive but also a head-turner, the Maruti Ciaz GT edition might just be the perfect match.