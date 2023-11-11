Maruti Suzuki eVX EV is gearing up to take on the Hyundai Creta EV in its segment, with an expected launch in early 2025

First unveiled as a concept at the 2023 Auto Expo in January, the Maruti Suzuki eVX electric SUV was spotted on test runs in Poland earlier this year. Earlier this month, it was showcased in near-production ready format at the 2023 Tokyo Motor Show along with the new Swift. We shared the spy shots of the new Swift testing in India in an earlier post. In this article, let’s take a look at the first spy shots of the new Maruti EVX electric SUV testing in India.

Maruti EVX Electric SUV Testing Starts In India

First spy shots of the Maruti EVX are credited to Speed Shifter channel. The electric SUV was on test in Gurgaon, near the company plant. New eVX will be built on a platform derived from Toyota’s 40PL electric skateboard architecture, internally known as 27PL. Production will take place at the Maruti Suzuki plant in Gujarat, and the vehicle is expected to offer competitive pricing due to a significant level of localization.

Maruti Suzuki eVX EV SUV will have dimensions measuring about 4,300mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,600mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,700mm. The exterior design closely resembles the concept version, featuring an upright front fascia, a covered front grille, L-shaped headlamps, wrap-around tail lamps, rear door handles mounted on the C-pillars, and an integrated roof spoiler. Its roofline tapers towards the rear, giving it a coupe-SUV stance.

Inside, the eVX boasts a two-spoke steering wheel, power window switches, adjustable power seats, ample storage, horizontally positioned AC vents, a tall dashboard design with a floating central digital instrument console, and a large touchscreen infotainment panel.

It also includes features like a 360-degree camera, ambient lighting, a multi-function steering wheel, rearview mirror, and a rotary drive mode selector. The vehicle rides on silver-finished multi-spoke alloy wheels and offers multiple airbags and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for passenger safety.

Maruti Suzuki eVX concept is equipped with a 60 kWh battery, providing a range of 550 kilometers. However, in its production version, it may come with a slightly smaller 48 kWh battery, offering around 400 kilometers of real-world range.

Pricing and Competition

In terms of competition, the Maruti Suzuki eVX EV SUV will enter the market as the company’s first electric vehicle and will compete with the upcoming Hyundai Creta EV and Seltos EV. Toyota is also working on its own version in collaboration with Maruti, although the eVX is expected to hit the market ahead of its Toyota counterpart.

Other competitors in the electric SUV space include the Tata Nexon EV MAX and the Mahindra XUV400. While the pricing details are yet to be officially revealed, estimates suggest that the Maruti Suzuki eVX could fall in the price range of Rs 18-22 lakh (ex-sh).