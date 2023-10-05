Maruti Suzuki EVX Interiors Revealed – Electric SUV To Rival Creta EV

Being Suzuki’s first global strategic EV, the EVX can be expected to have a truly unique profile

In line with industry trends, Suzuki is stepping up focus in EV segment. Suzuki’s first globally-relevant electric offering will be the EVX compact SUV. It will be launched across international markets next year.

Maruti Suzuki EVX interiors revealed

Launch in India is expected in early 2025. Here, Maruti Suzuki EVX will compete with the likes of upcoming Creta EV, Seltos EV and Tata Curvv. Suzuki will be revealing the updated version of EVX at the upcoming Japan Mobility Show 2023.

The SUV was showcased for the first time earlier this year at Auto Expo 2023. A number of changes have been introduced since then. It will be interesting to see how EVX has evolved in a period of around 8-9 months. Ahead of the Japan Mobility Show that will commence from October 26, interiors of Suzuki EVX have been revealed.

Browsing the interiors of Suzuki EVX is a true delight, as it’s unlike any other seen with a mainstream SUV. Some of the key highlights include a uniquely designed sleek dashboard and a large screen comprising the infotainment system and digital instrument cluster. The AC vents wrap around the dashboard, adding more dynamism to the cockpit section.

There’s a new two-spoke steering wheel with a windswept profile, mirroring the design of dashboard. It is apparent that steering wheel rotation will be minimal, quite like a sports car or race car. Another noticeable aspect is that there are hardly any physical buttons inside the SUV. Suzuki seems to be aiming for a completely digital experience with the EVX. It will be made possible with capacitive touch controls across the dashboard and the large touchscreen.

EVX’s rider and front passenger sections are clearly demarcated with the stretched central console. It comes in piano black finish and has the rotary control dial. Another unique design element is the corrugated lines that can be seen across the doors and the central console. These truly stand out and create a mesmerizing experience with the ambient lighting. The bucket seats seem inspired from a futuristic spaceship. They are likely to have advanced foam material, to ensure optimal comfort without appearing thick and heavy.

Maruti Suzuki EVX range, specs

Maruti Suzuki EVX compact electric SUV will have range of around 500 km. Users can expect superior driving dynamics, as EVX will be equipped with electronically controlled 4×4 technology. Dimensionally, Maruti EVX will be 4,300 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,600 mm tall. As the SUV has a clutter-free design theme, there will be an enhanced sense of space. EVX will also offer advanced safety features for complete peace of mind of occupants. Things like 6+ airbags and a comprehensive range of ADAS features are expected.