Maruti Suzuki eVX Spotted With ADAS Module – Launch Nearing?

Production-spec Maruti Suzuki eVX spotted testing, will rival ZS EV, upcoming Creta EV, Curvv EV, Elevate EV, Mahindra BE.05 and others

India’s leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, currently lacks an electric offering. This auto giant has a strategic partnership with Toyota and together, both the manufacturers are expected to launch their first electric vehicle for Indian markets. Maruti Suzuki eVX has been spotted testing multiple times and will launch before Toyota counterpart, based on Urban Crossover Concept.

Maruti Suzuki eVX Spotted Testing Again

Global Suzuki has unveiled exteriors and interiors of eVX e-SUV in concept form. However, eVX has been spotted testing multiple times both overseas and here in India. Looking at the testing prototypes, we would wager that this product will probably take a lot more time than what was earlier predicted.

But the testing is running in full swing, as observed with increasing frequency of test mule sightings. We can predict a launch timeline around the end of 2024. That said, the recent spy shots are some of the clearest, lending a perspective as to what we can expect from upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX e-SUV.

Considering that Suzuki has already revealed exteriors in concept form, we can compare how close the final production-spec model is going to be. Especially when compared to what was showcased as a concept.

How true is production model to concept

Maruti Suzuki eVX production model looks like it is toned down a lot from the concept version. We say this because the concept looked a lot more chiselled, edgy and flexed character lines that were quite complex to achieve in mass manufacturing. However, production model does retain design ethos where core silhouette is concerned.

Front fascia ditches the sleek LED headlights in favour of a more conventional one. Concept has a closed-off grill, but production model features a grill that is a lot more open. Almost like a normal IC engine-equipped vehicle. Upper grill has a radar module too for ADAS suite. This could be the first Maruti vehicle to get ADAS. Maybe Grand Vitara may offer ADAS before eVX launch.

Wheels are nothing fancy like the aero ones seen on concept model. A rear-view camera and flush door handles on concept make way for conventional ones with production-spec models. Rear door handle is on C pillar, which is interesting. Side profile almost carries design ethos from concept including an almost three-box design.

Tail lights of this particular test mule were dummy units for a temporary purpose. When launched, Maruti Suzuki eVX will feature connected tail lights that almost every car is offering these days. Other notable attributes include a shark-fin antenna, a subtle rear spoiler and a non-flashy bumper.

Where powertrains are concerned, Maruti Suzuki eVX e-SUV will be based on born-electric YY8 skateboard, which is derived from Toyota’s 27PL platform. Battery options might include 45 kWh and 60 kWh units with single motor FWD and dual motor AWD layout options. Range can be around 550 km on a single charge.

Source