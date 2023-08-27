Maruti Jimny 5-door Army Green Colour Debuts In S Africa – Launch Soon

Just like the 3-door version, the made-in-India 5-door Jimny will be sold across multiple international markets

For fulfilling international orders, India has emerged as a major manufacturing hub for Maruti Suzuki. The numbers are rising, as Maruti has worked to expand its portfolio. Some of the recent Maruti cars to join the export list include Grand Vitara and Fronx.

In the case of Jimny, Maruti has been manufacturing the 3-door version exclusively for international markets. Now, for the first time, the made-in-India 5-door version is also ready for exports. It has debuted in South Africa, where it can be seen with a new colour option.

Made-in-India 5-door Jimny spotted in South Africa

Considered as the gateway to the African continent, South Africa has emerged as an important market for Indian automobile manufacturers. Suzuki already sells the 3-door Jimny in South Africa. And now, the 5-door Jimny will soon be launched in the country. Other Suzuki cars sold in South Africa include Celerio, Dzire, Eeco, Ignis, Swift, Baleno, Ciaz, Ertiga, XL6, Fronx, Grand Vitara and Brezza.

5-door Jimny unveiled in South Africa has the same profile as that of the India-spec model. Some of the key highlights include round LED headlamps with washer, gunmetal grey grille with chrome plating, clamshell bonnet, round fog lamps and prominent front bumper.

Side profile is distinguishable with flared wheel arches, straight cut window frames and sporty alloy wheels. The SUV has a flat roof that comes with drip rail panelling. At rear, 5-door Jimny has a flat tailgate with mounted spare tyre. Tail lights are placed on the bumper.

While exteriors are the same, the South African 5-door Jimny gets a new dark green shade. It is quite similar to the green-coloured vehicles used by the Indian Army. Most of the body including the roof and door handles has the green shade. Bumpers and fenders are in black, which creates a powerful contrast. Overall, the dark-green 5-door Jimny has a dominating street presence.

Other colour options for 5-door Jimny in South Africa are expected to be the same as the Indian version. It includes monotone colour options of Sizzling Red, Granite Gray, Nexa Blue, Bluish Black and Pearl Arctic White. Dual-tone colour options are Kinetic Yellow and Sizzling Red, both with Bluish Black roof.

5-door Jimny South Africa – Interiors

There are no noticeable changes across interiors as well. 5-door Jimny top variant has 9-inch touchscreen, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push start/stop, cruise control, automatic climate control, leather wrapped steering wheel, tilt power steering and TFT instrument console. Safety kit includes front, side and curtain airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill hold control, hill descent control, brake assist function, rear view camera and engine immobilizer.

Engine option and performance will be the same as India-spec 5-door Jimny. The SUV is offered with a sole 1.5-litre K15B petrol motor that makes 104.8 PS and 134.2 Nm. Transmission choices include 5MT and 4AT. Launch of the Maruti Jimny 5-door Army Green Colour will take place soon. Bookings have now opened in South Africa.