Toyota Urban Crossover Concept Is Suzuki eVX Counterpart – Creta EV, BE.05 Rival

The fascia of Toyota Urban Crossover Concept seems to be derived from newer Toyota models like BZ and Crown series, along with Prius

Toyota had a slow shift where electric vehicles are concerned. But the shift is happening and in quite a swift manner. We say aggressive because Toyota Urban Crossover concept was recently showcased and may be the people’s electric car champion when launched in select markets by 2025. Pricing may start from around EUR 30,000 (Rs. 27 lakh).

Toyota Urban Crossover Concept

In the past months, Suzuki revealed eVX that looked close to production. eVX will be Suzuki’s first-ever all-electric car and will likely be launched at 2025 Auto Expo in India. Said eVX will be manufactured in India and exported globally in select markets. Testing for eVX has commenced both in India and abroad. There’s a reason why we’re mentioning Suzuki eVX before Toyota Urban Crossover Concept.

Toyota has revealed exterior images of its Urban Crossover Concept. If you squint your eyes, it looks like Suzuki eVX. That is because Toyota is highly likely to be badge engineering Suzuki eVX to sell under their brand in various global markets. Just like eVX, Toyota Urban Crossover Concept might be manufactured in India too.

Urban Crossover will be Toyota’s strongest contender in EV race in Europe in the coming years. It will bear an affordable price tag too, making it the most affordable Toyota EV in Europe. When launched, it will rival the likes of Jeep Avenger, Mini Aceman and Volvo EX30. In India, it could rival upcoming Mahindra BE.05 and Hyundai Creta EV.

Even though finer details of production-spec model are under wraps, Toyota Urban Crossover will measure 4,300mm long, 1,820mm wide and 1,620mm tall. Full details about production-spec model and its interiors will be revealed in first half of 2024. We can see a strong resemblance with Suzuki eVX, especially in profile.

Design similar to Suzuki eVX

The thick C-pillar area is common between both Toyota Urban Crossover Concept and Suzuki eVX. Doors, front and rear quarter panels, chunky wheel arch claddings, flush door handles, rear roof spoiler, silhouette, tail light housings, and overall front and rear sections are similar between both cars.

Differences are in LED signatures in tail lights, front and rear bumpers, headlights, front fascia, front DRL signatures and other areas. Fascia of Urban Crossover is inspired by new-age Toyota BZ and Crown series and Prius. Urban Crossover gets roofrails too, something eVX doesn’t. Interiors might be identical, with subtle trim changes between both vehicles to establish visual differences.

Powertrain-wise both vehicles could share the same battery and motor options. Speaking of, there may be two battery size options and an option for dual motor AWD setup to offer flexibility in pricing and performance. Range might be up to 250 miles or 400 km on a single charge and fast charging compatibility of up to 50 kW is expected.