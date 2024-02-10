Maruti S-Presso Modified – Jacked Up With Larger Alloys, New Throatier Exhaust

When compared to stock car with 180mm ground clearance, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso modified by Tay Autoworks looks very muscular

Once known as the king of A-segment vehicles, Maruti Suzuki has still continued to excel in this segment. Only, this A-segment has shrunk significantly and is now one of the least appealing segments of Maruti Suzuki sales. The scene would have been very different if Maruti Suzuki had taken a different approach. An approach similar to this modified S-Presso.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Modified

Remember the Future-S Concept that the company showcased all those years ago? It had a bright Orange shade and rear suicide doors, along with a lot of design flair. This flamboyant concept car yielded an S-Presso production-spec vehicle that definitely splits opinions, where design is concerned.

However, Bimble Designs envisioned Maruti S-Presso differently in one of their renders. They showed that with just a few mods and clever colour choices, S-Presso can look good and appealing. These mods include large wheels and tyres, slightly redesigned door cladding, a side step, massive ground clearance, LED elements in fascia among others.

Now, Tay Autoworks from Philippines has taken a similar approach. This aftermarket mod shop primarily focuses on off-road modifications and they have tried to bring a similar theme with S-Presso build. For starters, we can spot a large and chunky roof rack that is functional and seems to be powder-coated in a black finish.

There are four round LED lights on this roof rack that act as flood lights or auxiliary lights. These would be illegal in India, though. With this roof rack, Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is now taller and has added practicality.

Jacked up ground clearance

What’s even more impressive than the added height with roof rack is the added height with bigger wheels and tyres. This way, there is an increase in ground clearance as well, lending a more muscular appeal to S-Presso than 14-inch stock alloy wheels from the company. With increased ground clearance, there is a lot of added presence.

These aftermarket wheels are finished in black, complementing the Blue shade of this S-Presso. Those aftermarket tyres seem to be all-terrain ones and have off-road tread pattern. These are significantly better than the 165-section stock tyres from the company. Almost looks like S-Presso hit puberty and had a long and fruitful session at the gym.

Puberty analogy stays true with one’s voice as well. As part of this modification, Tay Autoworks has also modded S-Presso’s exhaust system to establish a throatier note. The new exhaust note is a lot more snarly than a stock vehicle. Under the bonnet, S-Presso comes equipped with a 1.0L 3-cylinder NA petrol engine with 65 bhp of peak power and 89 Nm of peak torque.

