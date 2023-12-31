New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Render Looks Rad – Based On 4th Gen Swift

The new 1.2L Z-Series 3-cylinder NA petrol engine will be shared with both 4th gen Swift and 4th gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire

4th generation Swift has broken covers globally as a hot hatch that bears design semblance with Mini Countryman. We can expect the same vehicle to launch in India too. However, its sub 4m sedan counterpart, Dzire, is yet to be revealed by Maruti Suzuki. Autobics have come up with their version of 4th gen Dzire that does paint a pretty picture.

New Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rendered

It is common knowledge that Maruti Suzuki sells two versions of the same vehicle in two different segments. We’re talking about Swift and Dzire. However, when 3rd gen Swift was launched, Maruti took an extra step and created a new identity for Dzire by shedding Swift name. Not just that, Dzire had a different profile with different doors and pillars.

Front fascia, on the other hand, was shared between both models with negligible variations. Alloy wheel design was different and there was a different rear section altogether, owing to Dzire’s sedan shape. Autobics have stuck to this ethos when rendering the new Dzire too. The results Autobics have achieved seem like what Maruti Suzuki themselves, would arrive at.

The fascia is identical to 4th gen Swift’s with a large grill that is heavily inspired by Mini Countryman. Headlights have L-shaped or boomerang-shaped LED DRLs, identical to Swift’s. With the new gen model, Suzuki logo is now outside its grill. Clamshell bonnet is all new and looks more muscular than before.

Lower bumper has aggressive cuts and creases lending a sporty appeal. 5-spoke alloy wheels are different from the ones seen with 4th gen Swift. The side profile is where Dzire massively differs from Swift. Dzire has new pillars, and new front and rear doors and windows. There is chrome lining across window line, elevating sophisticated appeal of this render.

Differs in profile when compared to Swift

Rear pays tribute to current Dzire, but there are many new elements. Rear section is all Autobic’s work and looks in unison with Maruti Suzuki’s design language. The tail lights on this new Maruti Suzuki Dzire render are different from 4th gen Swift. Owing to sedan space, this render lacks the sporty smoked treatment for tail lights that Swift gets.

There is a tamer rear bumper as well. On the inside, Dzire will get identical features and attributes to 4th gen Swift. Overall dashboard is the same as before, with major changes with central part. There are new centre AC vents, larger 9-inch infotainment screen and new toggle-style automatic climate control panel from larger Marutis.

Powertrain will be shared with Swift. The new 1.2L 3-cylinder Z-series NA petrol engine generates 82 bhp of peak power and 108 Nm of peak torque. Performance metrics are lower than current K-Series 4-cylinder engine. But there is an increase in fuel efficiency up to 24.5 km/l. Maruti Suzuki will launch Swift in early 2024 and Dzire will follow later.

Note: This is a digital render of upcoming Maruti Suzuki Dzire and is purely Autobic’s imagination. This render is not a physical product nor is it endorsed by Maruti Suzuki.