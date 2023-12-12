Maruti Sales Breakup November 2023 – Dzire, Swift, Brezza, Fronx, Ertiga

Only the Dzire showed positive MoM growth in Maruti sales breakup November 2023 charts while every other vehicle saw a dip in sales MoM

India’s highest-selling carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, closed the month of November 2023 with a total of 1,34,158 units sold across Mini, Compact, Mid-size and Utility segments. The company witnessed a marginal 1.33% YoY growth over 1,32,395 units sold in November 2022 and a staggering 20.17% MoM decline as opposed to 1,68,047 units sold in October 2023 accounting for a 1,763 units YoY gain and 33,889 units MoM loss in volume.

Maruti Sales Breakup November 2023

Once at large, Mini segment consisting of Alto and S-Presso has witnessed a major downfall. With sales chart toppers emerging from Compact and Utility segment. Topping the charts is WagonR with 16,567 units sold with 12.55% YoY growth as opposed to 14,720 units sold a year ago and a 24.97% MoM decline as opposed to 22,080 units sold a month before. Market share stood at 12.35%.

Dzire turned out to be Maruti Suzuki’s golden goose in November 2023 as it was the only one to register any MoM growth. With 15,965 units, Dzire saw 10.44% YoY and 8.61% MoM growth and secured 11.90% of total Maruti’s sales. Its hatchback counterpart, Swift, sold 15,311 units with 1.04% YoY growth and a 25.67% MoM decline, losing 5,287 units in volume.

Brezza took 4th spot on this list with 13,393 units. This saw an 18.27% YoY growth and a 16.55% MoM decline. Baleno sales fell into the red completely with 12,961 units sold and registering a 38.12% YoY and 21.89% MoM decline accounting for 7,984 and 3,633 units lost in volume respectively.

Ertiga remains India’s highest selling MPV with 12,857 units sold last month. Sales decline was 6.95% YoY and 9.52% MoM. Being India’s only PV van pays off, as Maruti Suzuki sold 10,226 Eeco last month with an astounding 42.36% YoY growth and a 21.19% MoM decline. Eeco gained an impressive 3,043 units in volume YoY.

Cars with sub 10,000 units sales

In 8th position, we have Fronx with 9,867 units. This is a new vehicle, but suffered a 13.12% MoM decline. Once India’s highest-selling vehicle, Alto has succumbed to 9th position in Maruti’s sales charts. Sales almost halved YoY at a 48.44% decline and a 27.89% MoM decline. But the 8,076 units it sold last month are still respectable.

Grand Vitara sold 7,937 units with 79.04% YoY growth (highest in this list), but MoM figures fell by 26.74%. Maruti’s premium MPV, XL6, saw 16.20% YoY growth and 20.49% MoM decline from the 3,472 units it sold last month. Next in line is Celerio which sold 2,215 units in November 2023 and secured 12th place.

Celerio saw a 10.79% YoY and a 48.69% MoM decline in sales. Maruti’s Mini SUV, S-Presso, managed to push 1,883 units. This led to a 27.24% YoY and 44.09% MoM decline. Low sales performance from Ignis seems to suggest its age as it took 14th place on this list by selling 1,660 units. Ignis saw a 67.37% YoY and a 30.08% MoM decline. Ignis is a strategic vehicle for Maruti Suzuki as it is the most affordable Nexa offering.

Speaking of Nexa vehicles, the three least-selling vehicles in Maruti’s portfolio are Nexa vehicles. And two of them are quite surprising. These are Jimny with 1,020 units and Invicto with 470 units sold last month. Jimny sales almost halved MoM at a 44.92% MoM decline, despite being a desirable new vehicle.

While Invicto sold 470 units while its Toyota counterpart has been selling over 5K units. Unsurprisingly, Ciaz is the least seller in Maruti’s stables with 278 units sold. Ciaz is still in its 1st gen avatar with one facelift. Rivals have gotten bigger, more premium and more performance-oriented as well.