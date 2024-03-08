Top 10 Cars February 2024 – WagonR, Punch, Baleno, Dzire, Creta, Scorpio

In February 2024, top ten cars have collectively registered a healthy double-digit growth of 37.94 percent

Auto sales are a good indicator of the economic health of a country. In February 2024, the top 10 cars registered collective sales of 1,61,378 units. This is YoY growth of 37.94%, as compared to 1,16,992 units sold in February 2023. Except Baleno, Dzire and Brezza, all other cars in top 10 have positive YoY growth.

Maruti dominates, WagonR tops the list

As in earlier months, Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate the top 10 list in February 2024. Six out of the top ten cars in the list are Maruti cars. At number one is Maruti WagonR with sales of 19,412 units. YoY growth is 14.94%, as compared to 16,889 units sold in the corresponding period last year. WagonR percentage share in top 10 is at 12.03%.

Punch’s popularity continues to soar, emerging as the top selling Tata car in February. Punch is ahead of Nexon by a significant margin. Sales were at 18,438 units, as compared to 11,169 units in February last year. That’s an impressive YoY gain of 65.08%. Punch share in the top ten list is 11.43%.

From 3rd to 6th, all slots are taken by Maruti. At number three is Baleno, with 17,517 units sold in February. YoY growth is negative at -5.78%, as compared to 18,592 units sold in February last year. Baleno has 10.85% share in the top ten list.

Dzire, Brezza register negative growth

While the sales volume is more than 15k for both Dzire and Brezza, the YoY growth is negative. Dzire has registered negative growth of -5.72%, whereas Brezza sales are down by -0.14%. Share in the top 10 is 9.81% and 9.77%, respectively. Maruti will be introducing the new-gen versions of both Swift and Dzire this year. 2024 Swift will debut first, followed by 2024 Maruti Dzire. The new-gen models get cosmetic enhancements, additional features and a new 1.2L 3-cylinder Z-series engine that offers higher mileage.

Ertiga sales more than doubled

At 6th place is Maruti Ertiga, with sales of 15,519 units. YoY growth is an astounding 139.79%, as compared to 6,472 units sold in the corresponding period last year. Share in top ten sales is at 9.62%.

Creta, Scorpio, Nexon ranked 7th, 8th and 9th

With the facelift model, Hyundai Creta has witnessed a significant boom in sales. The N Line version of Creta is also on its way. In February, Creta sales were at 15,276 units. YoY growth is 46.59%, as compared to 10,421 units sold in February last year. Share in sales is at 9.47%. Next in the list is Mahindra Scorpio / N with sales of 15,051 units. Sales have more than doubled with YoY growth of 116.56%. Mahindra has plans to launch a pick-up based on Scorpio, which is expected to go on sale as Scorpio X.

At 9th spot is Tata Nexon, with sales of 14,395 units. YoY growth is 3.46%, as compared to 13,914 units sold in February last year. Share in sales is at 8.92%. At number ten is Maruti Fronx, with sales of 14,168 units. Share in sales is at 8.78%.