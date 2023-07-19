Maruti Suzuki Brezza Features Rejig – Now You See It, Now You Don’t

There is a slight rejig with Maruti Suzuki Brezza features – no price revision

Brezza has been one of the biggest successes for Maruti Suzuki. It was one of the collective efforts from the brand to better position itself as an SUV maker. Ever since Brezza has been on sale, it has rivaled other sub 4m SUVs and even topped the sales charts often.

For mid-2023, Maruti Suzuki has rejigged features list for Brezza. Some of these changes are welcome and some, not so much. There have been additions of safety features, deletion of safety features and deletion in powertrain department as well. But some of these changes aren’t standard across trim levels. Let’s take a look.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza features – ESP & Hill Hold Axed from CNG Models?

Ever since Maruti Suzuki launched Brezza in India, it offered ESP as standard fitment across trim levels. When S-CNG variants went on sale, the same pattern recurred. ESP was a standard fitment across all trim levels with CNG variants too. Same with Maruti Suzuki’s Hill Hold Assist feature. All variants including CNG, had them as standard.

Recently, Maruti Suzuki has cut ESP and Hill Hold Assist features from CNG variants. Electronic Stability Program (ESP) and Hill Hold were handy safety features that added brownie points to Brezza.

Speaking of NCAP ratings, Maruti Suzuki Brezza now offers 3-point seatbelts for all five occupants which should help its cause. Front seatbelts get force limiters and pre-tensioners as standard features across variants along with seat belt reminder lamps and buzzers for all occupants. Just like before.

Powertrain shifts and Pricing Play

Maruti Suzuki used to offer a 48V mild hybrid setup with its petrol powertrain variants. This had a self-charging system that would recuperate lost kinetic energy into charging the on-board batteries. Said Smart Hybrid variants also got a starter generator that would slightly boost performance by assisting engine to fill in the torque gaps.

This is an expensive setup, no doubt. Maruti offered this with both manual and automatic variants of Brezza with petrol-only powertrains. Now, only the more expensive automatic variants retain this Smart Hybrid system. While manual variants miss out on it. These cost-cutting changes don’t apply to CNG models as they never got a 48V Smart Hybrid setup to begin with.

With the expensive Smart Hybrid tech gone with MT variants, one would normally expect reduced pricing. But that isn’t the case and Maruti Suzuki has retained Brezza prices as they used to be with Smart Hybrid tech.