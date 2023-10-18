Maruti Suzuki Automatic Sales Hits 1 Million Milestone

The major regions that contribute to Maruti Suzuki automatic sales are Delhi NCR, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala

India’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki, has bagged another milestone in its belt. The company recently marked a 1 million (10 Lakh) automatic car sales milestone, which is really commendable. Maruti’s efforts in offering automatic transmission variants perfectly aligns with the evolving needs and growing demand for two-pedal driving.

Maruti Suzuki automatic sales hit 1 Million

With growing demand for automatic transmission in cars, it is crucial for OEMs to meet the needs. So much so, that not having an automatic gearbox in the variants lineup can even break a perfectly good product. There have been multiple vehicles to demonstrate this predicament too.

The company recently hit 4.5 million sales milestone too. Currently, Maruti Suzuki has 17 vehicles in its portfolio and it offers automatic transmission option with 16 of them. Except for Eeco, all Maruti Suzuki vehicles offer at least one automatic gearbox variant, irrespective of the type of automatic gearbox on offer.

Speaking of, Maruti Suzuki offers 4 different automatic gearbox types with its 16 vehicles. AGS (Auto Gear Shift) is offered with Alto K10, S-Presso, Celerio, WagonR, Ignis, Swift, Dzire, Baleno and Fronx (NA Petrol). There is a 4-speed torque converter on sale with Ciaz and Jimny.

Then there is a 6-speed torque converter option with paddle shifters bundled, on offer with Fronx (Turbo Petrol), Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara (Mild Hybrid). Lastly, Maruti Suzuki also offers an e-CVT with Grand Vitara (Strong Hybrid) and Invicto. No DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) from Maruti Suzuki yet.

According to Maruti Suzuki, around 65% of the total automatic cars sold by the company are equipped with AGS, while torque converters account for 27% and e-CVT around 8%. Major contributing regions for Maruti Suzuki automatic sales are Delhi NCR, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala.

Words from the manufacturer

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we are passionate about providing our customers with the best driving experience. We have made it our mission to spread the ‘Joy of Mobility’ to all! This spirit has enabled us to democratise automatic transmission technology with numerous types of options.

And we are truly humbled by the customer response we have received. MSIL’s automatic car sales have been on the rise constantly. We are already close to touching the one lakh automatic vehicle sales mark for FY23-24, as we stand in the middle of the financial year. This is truly a tremendous feat for us.”

“Further examining the behaviour of consumers, it is worth noting that NEXA customers tend to prefer high-end automatic variants. Arena customers meanwhile prefer mid-variants when making a purchase decision. As things stand today, NEXA accounts for about 58% of automatic car sales at MSIL, while Arena contributes about 42%.” added Mr. Srivastava.