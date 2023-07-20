Ready, Set, Book! 2nd Gen GLC Bookings Now Open in India

GLC Struts Its Stuff: Mercedes-Benz India Opens Bookings for 2nd Gen Model – A 2.0L petrol and a 2.0L diesel

Even though it isn’t the E-Class, GLC is still of paramount importance for Mercedes-Benz India. For a long time, GLC has been the highest-selling SUV for Mercedes-Benz in India. It strikes the right balance of luxury, opulence, street presence, performance and capability.

This formula has appealed to Indian buyers and it is an instant hit. Currently, in facelifted guise of 1st generation model, Mercedes-Benz is launching the 2nd generation model in India soon. This 2nd gen model debuted last year globally. It redefines what qst gen model stood for with more of, well, everything.

A Dash of Luxury: Get Ready to Meet the 2nd Gen GLC on August 9th

Dealers have been taking bookings unofficially till now. Now, Mercedes-Benz India opened bookings officially with a token amount of Rs. 1.5 lakh. Launch will happen on August 9th. Said model is currently under testing. It sticks to its original ethos, inside out and propels itself in a new era of luxury.

Mercedes-Benz GLC will lock horns with rivals like BMW X3, Audi Q5, Jaguar F-Pace, Volvo XC60, Land Rover Discovery Sport and Land Rover Range Rover Velar to some extent. Prices are likely to fall between the Rs. 70 lakh and Rs. 80 lakh price point (ex-sh). For context, USA pricing starts from USD 47,100 (Rs. 38.64 lakh) for GLC 300 model without 4Matic AWD system.

We will get 4Matic system as standard fitment and an additional GLC 220d model with a diesel engine as well. Speaking of, Mercedes-Benz is offering two engines for India. GLC 300 4Matic comes equipped with a 2.0L turbo petrol engine with a 48V mild hybrid setup ekeing out an additional 27 bhp.

Second powertrain option will be the good ol’ 2.0L turbo diesel with GLC 220d 4Matic. It is understandable that Mercedes is not pitching its GLC 63 S AMG for India. But it would be nice if we got GLC 400d or even GLC 350d with Merc’s creamy 3.0L V6 diesel.

Redefined luxury on the inside

As seen with test mules, there is a slight redesign on the outside, but a complete overhaul on the inside. The new 2nd gen Mercedes-Benz GLC gets interiors in-line with C-Class, which bears semblance with the flagship S-Class. So, it inherits the new 11.9” portrait-style touchscreen infotainment system along with the 12.3” instrument screen.

Mercedes’ newest NT7 user interface runs the cogs in these displays, which is one the best in the business. As usual, it goes without saying that Mercedes India will offer exceptional quality and opulence for GLC buyers which can very well be un-matched in its segment. The company will announce pricing and equipment list curated for India, on August 9th, 2023.