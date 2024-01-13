Mercedes EQG Synchronized 360° Tank Turns At Vegas Strip – Theatrics Or Practical?

360° tank turn capabilities have been displayed earlier by other cars also such as BYD YangWang U8 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 prototype

Mercedes has showcased the 360° tank turn feature of its new Electric G-Class in multiple videos posted earlier. The company has chosen to call this feature the ‘G’ turn. Taking it a step further, 4 EQG prototypes can be seen performing synchronized 360° tank turns at the Las Vegas Strip. The spectacular show highlights the superior technological prowess of electric cars in comparison to ICE vehicles.

Mercedes EQG G turns – Practical uses

While the synchronized show at the Las Vegas Strip was an impressive publicity stunt, the 360° tank turn can find practical uses. For example, it can come in handy during off-roading when the user needs to manoeuvre the vehicle to the right or left. Dodging a big boulder or other such obstacles can be possible with the G-turn feature.

One may not need to use the full 360° turn. Instead, even a slight move to the left or right can be useful while negotiating challenging off-road tracks. In other uses, the 360° tank turn can find applications while negotiating tight urban spaces. Or driving through single-lane streets or accidentally reaching a dead-end.

And of course, the G turn seems like a great way to have some fun with friends and family. With the synchronized G-turn option, the possibilities are limitless for individuals and organizations alike. Something similar can already be seen with Tesla’s synchronized light shows. The EQG can perhaps add more dynamism to such shows with its 360° tank turn capabilities.

EQG 360° spin – How it works?

Although the Mercedes-Benz’s G turn looks effortless, a high level of precision engineering, AI and sensors are required to make it possible. The EQG does it automatically, without requiring any significant inputs from the driver.

It works by transferring forward and reverse power to diagonally opposite wheels. This allows the vehicle to rotate on its axis. The wheels don’t turn left or right during this process. As the 360° tank turn puts significant stress on the vehicle, the chassis and suspension need to be strong to support such features.

G-turn will be available with production model

In the past, some other cars have also shown capabilities to perform a 360° tank turn. In 2019, the Rivian R1T pickup was shown making tank turns. However, the feature was not offered with the production model. This is unlikely to be the case with production EQG or the baby G-Class, as the company is promoting the 360° tank turn in a big way. It has already received wide appreciation from enthusiasts.

Mercedes EQG utilizes an independent front suspension, in combination with a rigid rear axle. A body-on-frame chassis has been used, specially developed for EVs. To protect the drivetrain components, the EQG utilizes carbon-kevlar underbody panels. The SUV has 4 electric motors that generate a combined output of around 600 to 670 hp.