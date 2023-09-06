MG Astor BlackStorm Launched Starting From Rs. 14.48 Lakh

As opposed to Gloster Blackstorm based on top-spec trim, MG Astor Blackstorm is based on mid-spec Smart trim

MG Motor India has launched the Blackstorm edition of Astor compact SUV. Astor is the second MG vehicle to get a Blackstorm edition and it sports an all-black theme with subtle red touches. MG Astor Blackstorm is based on a mid-spec Smart trim level and costs Rs. 14.48 lakh for 5-speed manual variant and Rs. 15.77 lakh for CVT variant (prices ex-sh).

MG Astor BlackStorm launched – Shiny new Knight!

The company seems to have a change of heart in positioning its Blackstorm variants with Astor compact SUV. When we see Gloster Blackstorm, which was based on top-spec Savvy trim and packed all the bells and features. Astor Blackstorm is based on mid-spec Smart trim. This seems to be a well-calculated strategy based on customer buying trends.

If we look at Creta Knight Edition, it starts from S Plus trim and costs Rs. 14 lakh (ex-sh). Astor Blackstorm is probably its stealthiest version, with red accents highlighting its sporty edge. Visual changes on the outside include a Blackstorm badging on front fenders, black finish alloy wheels with red painted front brake callipers, black finish smoked-effect headlights and more.

It gets a honeycomb pattern grill with a gloss black finish, while MG badging on grill is still in chrome. Not just that, MG is also offering black finish front and rear bumpers that lend a sporty appeal. There are gloss black door garnish and roof rails too.

More stealthy on the inside – Dark luxury

MG does offer a Sangria Red interior trim option with top-spec variants, which is a playful mix of black and red colours. However, it has more red than black. Astor Balckstorm is completely opposite as it has an all-black theme with subtle red highlights. For starters, MG is leaning on its British lineage and offers tuxedo black upholstery for seats.

AC vents get Sangria Red surrounds and floor console is all black. Steering wheel, seats, leatherette cladding on dashboard and doors get red stitching that brings out the sporty essence of MG Astor Blackstorm. Features list includes a panoramic sunroof, Bluetooth digital key, i-Smart connected tech suite, and more.

Features game is strong with MG Astor Blackstorm. This is not a surprise considering the extensive standard features with Astor, right from the base variant. There is only one powertrain on offer, which is the 1.5L NA petrol. This engine kicks out 108 bhp of power and 144 Nm of torque.

Blackstorm edition offers both 5-speed manual and CVT automatic transmission options. As of now, Astor is the least-selling compact SUV with sub-1000 units sales figures. Offering more niceties and newness will generate more interest in the product, which could translate into sales.