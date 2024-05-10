MG Celebrates Centenary Year By Launching 100-Year Edition Of Hector, Astor, ZS EV, Comet

Except for Gloster, 100-year Edition is made available with Hector, Comet, Astor and ZS EV to celebrate a century of MG’s rich racing heritage

Iconic British sports car manufacturer, MG Motor, celebrated its centenary year in India. The brand leans on 100 years of racing heritage and is one of the most iconic sports car brands in the world. To celebrate this magnificent feat, MG India is launching limited 100-Year Editions of Comet, Astor, Hector and ZS EV.

MG Celebrates Centenary Year

The brand recently got back to making sportscars with MG Cyberster, but their legacy of making sports cars goes back a century. With a century of racing lineage to flex, MG intends to be an international car brand at the forefront of delivering a range of vehicles that lead future of advanced mobility.

The limited-volume 100-Year Edition of its Indian lineup is designed to captivate true motorsport enthusiasts who intend to adore and celebrate MG’s storied history. Where prices are concerned, MG’s 100-Year Edition for Comet starts from Rs. 9.4 lakh (ex-sh), Astor from Rs. 14.81 lakh (ex-sh), ZS EV from Rs. 24.18 lakh (ex-sh) and Hector from Rs. 21.2 lakh (ex-sh).

On the outside, all of the 100-Year Editions from MG Motor feature the iconic ‘Evergreen’ colour which is associated with British racing history spanning over almost 110 years. Along with that, MG is offering a Starry black roof, multiple dark elements on the outside along with 100-Year Edition badges.

To up the interior ambience, 100-Year Edition is embroidered on the front headrests and there is an ‘Evergreen’ theme on car’s head unit along with customisable widget colours. With the 100-Year Edition, MG aims to provide buyers with a glimpse of its 100-year-old legacy and to celebrate a century of racing history.

Where powertrains and mechanicals are concerned, all the 100-Year Edition vehicles are kept intact as they used to be. That’s because the limited volume 100-Year Edition is only touted as a visual update and doesn’t include any mechanical and hardware upgrades over standard cars.

Statement from MG India

Commenting on the launch, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, MG Motor India, said, “The launch of our 100-Year Limited Edition is a testament to our enduring legacy and passion for automotive excellence.

The ‘Evergreen’ colour holds a special place in our hearts, embodying the spirit of performance and heritage that define the brand. MG aims to establish itself as a brand renowned for its rich legacy, one that continues to resonate with customers for years to come.”

