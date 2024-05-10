New MG ZS Astor Leaked Ahead Of Launch – Creta, Seltos, Vitara, Elevate Rival

When launched, new MG ZS Astor will rival Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Elevate, Kushaq, Taigun, C3 Aircross along with upcoming Curvv and Basalt

In the crowded compact SUV space, MG Astor emerges as the most underrated car. For everything it offers, Astor emerges as a great value proposition. Astor is sold as ZS in many markets and is a popular offering in Europe. MG ZS Astor is stepping into a new generation model and the patent images have leaked ahead of launch.

New MG ZS Astor Leaked Ahead Of Launch

As revealed from China’s patent registry, the new design patent images of MG ZS Astor reveal a brand new design. SAIC designers are taking the route of sophistication with the new ZS Astor. In many ways, this new design language reminds us of BMW’s new X3 SUV in the way the new Astor’s glass area, shoulder line, headlights and bumper creases are envisioned.

When compared to current Astor on sale, the new model comes off as a vastly more premium and mature. Contributing to that effect, we have many new redesigned elements in its fascia. Headlights are still conventional and houses integrated LED DRLs while projector headlights are in the bottom, housed in large C-shaped creases.

These creases seem to have vents in them. Real or fake, only time will tell. There is a neatly executed indent that connects both headlights. Maybe an LED connecting light bar will be housed here. Grill is massive now and the cascading effect pattern on current Astor (inspired by Mercedes-Benz A-Class) is now replaced with an aggressive-looking parametric pattern.

Bonnet has strong lines, lending aggression. Side shoulder line is redesigned extending farther to the rear with a much larger quarter glass at the D Pillars. Doors gets stronger creases like a European car. This isn’t all that surprising as Europe is an intended market for the new MG Astor. Wheels look like they’re 18-inchers in size.

At the rear, tail lights have been shrunk ever so slightly for a modern aesthetic. Rear windshield has been straightened and roof spoiler is now larger. Rear bumper is now a lot sportier and still features fake exhaust vents. There are no images of new MG Astor’s interiors, but we should expect a thorough update with a bump in features list as well.

What about ZS EV?

While the recent patents are for the ICE-powered MG ZS Astor, ZS EV patents were leaked in November 2022. So, this could be an indication that ZS EV will launch before the ICE model. Between ZS EV and ZS Astor, we can see a different fascia and unique headlights and wheels. Other attributes like ORVMs and windshields remain common between both vehicles.

Interiors could be more or less the same between both cars. When launched, ICE-powered MG ZS Astor will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, Honda Elevate, Citroen C3 Aircross and upcoming vehicles like Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt.

The 194 bhp strong hybrid powertrain from MG 3 is likely to power ZS Astor ICE. It might debut in China first and launch in Europe later in 2025. ZS EV, on the other hand, will rival the likes of Mahindra XUV400 along with upcoming Hyundai Creta EV, Tata Curvv EV, Kia EV3, Honda Elevate EV, Maruti Suzuki eVX and Citroen eC3 Aircross.