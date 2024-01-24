Bajaj Pulsar N160 Spotted With USD Front Forks – Digi Screen Expected?

We don’t expect a whole lot of revisions with the new Bajaj Pulsar N160 spotted testing as it is a mild feature and equipment update

Pulsar has been Bajaj’s highest-selling lineup and keeping them updated is very crucial for the company. MD Rajiv Bajaj has mentioned there will be new Pulsars launched by the end of this FY. In that regard, we get to see multiple test mules of updated Pulsars. Most recent of the bunch is N160 which has been spotted with USD front forks.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Spotted With USD Front Forks

Not just the Pulsar N160 which has been recently spotted testing by automotive enthusiast Tejas WD, Bajaj is updating other vehicles in Pulsar N range along with NS range as well. Latest test mules spotted were of Pulsar N160 which is seen testing with USD telescopic front forks adding a lot of muscle to bike’s design.

Apart from design and aesthetics, USD telescopic front forks offer more chassis rigidity that should ensure more dynamic handling characteristics. As of now, N range is Pulsar’s youngest lineup and has more headroom for evolution in the future. This lineup spawns a 150cc offering (N150), 160cc (N160) and a 250cc offering (N250).

Bajaj has been teasing new updates with its Pulsae N range. Considering how similarly kitted they are in terms of features, we would wager these new updates Bajaj is teasing, will be on offer with all the N bikes – N150, N160 and N250. Primary addition will be USD front telescopic forks unlocking more agility to attack corners.

Bajaj is also teasing call alerts and notification display on instrument cluster. Looking at how futuristic this teaser looks, Bajaj might offer a TFT display like we saw with new Chetak along with improved switchgear. However, Bajaj only teased call and notification alerts and not navigation. So, we can see more basic Bluetooth functionalities on existing instrument cluster too.

What to expect?

Most likely possibility is that Bajaj will offer a new instrument cluster that supports Bluetooth connectivity. This should unlock basic call and notification alerts, similar to what Yamaha has been doing. That said, the recent test mules confirm presence of USD telescopic front forks, but not presence of Chetak’s Digi Screen.

Some time ago, a Pulsar NS160 test mule was spotted too showing improved switchgear and a camouflaged instrument cluster. When we say improved switchgear, Bajaj has only added a hazard light switch and not the whole array of buttons that new Chetak gets. As Pulsar NS line is slightly older, there is a possibility of Pulsar N line getting more features.

Mechanically, we don’t expect any changes to engines or gearboxes. All Pulsar NS models (NS 160 and NS200) and Pulsar N models (N150, N160 and N250) should remain identical to current models, where powertrains are concerned.

Image – TejasWD