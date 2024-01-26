2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 Launch Price Rs 1.33 L – First Look Walkaround

USD telescopic front forks was rumoured with 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 update like Pulsar NS160 offers, which is not the case

Bajaj is going on the offensive with multiple new product launches in 2024. We’re talking about a swarm of new and updated Pulsar bikes including “biggest ever Pulsar yet” by the end of this FY. Among expected updates is Pulsar N160 which is getting new fully digital instrumentation. Ahead of launch, units have reached dealerships and the prices are leaked to be Rs. 1,32,627 (ex-sh).

2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 Reach Dealerships

Ahead of launch, 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 units have been reaching dealerships. Sangram AutoWorld YouTube channel demonstrates the same in a detailed walkaround video. In the video, we can see all the new updates that Bajaj is giving to Pulsar N160 motorcycle. The primary of which is a new fully digital instrument cluster.

Previously, all Pulsar N range motorcycles (N150, N160 and N250) used to get a semi-digital instrument cluster. Where there was a large analogue tachometer, flanked by tell-tale lights on the left and an LCD screen on the right. This digital LCD screen showed a host of information like speed, gear position indicator, time, fuel efficiency, fuel level and the likes.

This whole instrument cluster was housed in a bezel-less housing that looked clean, aesthetic and premium. Now, 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 gets an all new instrument cluster that is fully digital LCD unit that shows more information than its predecessor. The main addition is Bluetooth connectivity along with a “Mode” button on left switchgear to cycle through various functions.

If you are expecting the full range of Bluetooth features as a few rivals from TVS and Hero offer, you would be slightly disappointed as there is no navigation feature. Yamaha offers Bluetooth connectivity without navigation with their FZ lineup as well. That said, call alerts, notification alerts, smartphone battery level indicators and network reception indicators are welcome features.

No USD forks for Pulsar N160?

Bajaj had never offered Bluetooth connectivity in their motorcycles or scooters. Fast forwarding to 2024, the competition has heated up extensively with OEMs offering up to 10.2-inch touchscreens on 2W vehicles. Bajaj had to up their game and 2024 Chetak was a step in the right direction with a TFT non-touchscreen.

In motorcycle realm, 2024 Pulsar N160 is the first ever Bajaj to get Bluetooth connectivity. However, there is not a single change other than instrument cluster. There are still no USD telescopic front forks on offer as Pulsar NS160 offers. Maybe it is an optional extra not seen in this particular unit. Dual-channel ABS continues to provide a safety net with disc brakes at both ends.

Eyebrow LED DRLs, bi-LED projector headlights, LED tail lights, USB mobile charging port (Type-A), split seat setup, underbelly exhaust, muscular styling continue to be 2024 Pulsar N160’s strengths. The 164.82cc single-cylinder engine is now compliant with E20 fuel as well. Price for this 2024 Bajaj Pulsar N160 is Rs. 1,32,627 (ex-sh). Launch should happen any time.