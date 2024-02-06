New Fiat Panda Design Leaked – Gets Powertrain From Citroen e-C3

As opposed to the 3.65m length of current Panda, new Fiat Panda design has a 4m length, adding space and practicality

If there is a list of vehicles from Italy that has seen little to no hate, Fiat Panda definitely goes on that list. The Little Panda is among the favourite cars of esteemed motoring journalist, James May. The little Panda has grown now and has crossed 4m length. Design patents for the same have leaked and it looks very promising.

New Fiat Panda Design Leaked

Panda has been Fiat’s global best-seller and the company is launching a bigger and more modern version of it in the coming months. This will be a perfect way to celebrate Fiat’s 125th anniversary. Based on Fiat Centoventi Concept showcased in 2019, new Fiat Panda takes shape as a global crossover vehicle with multiple powertrain options.

New Fiat Panda will be sold alongside current Panda and is not its replacement. To clear confusion, Fiat will likely call regular Panda “Panda” and the new larger model “New Panda”. When launched, Fiat New Panda will take on the likes of Europe’s best-selling cars like Dacia Sandero and Tesla Model Y.

Where design is concerned, the patents reveal a minimalist crossover vehicle with some attitude. Front fascia is plain with just one character line that merges into a squarish line in quarter panels that goes around circular wheel arch claddings. Below a clamshell bonnet are conventional headlights connected with an LED lightbar.

There are pill-shaped fog lights with their own DRL elements below headlights. There is a rising grill and lower bumper gets silver elements. Thick door claddings and rising belt lines are notable elements in side profile. There seem to be fully covered aero plaques on wheels. Rear is a lot more interesting than front and sides.

Dimensions and Powertrains similar to Citroen e-C3

Square LED tail lights are split by a horizontal LED light bar that fulfils the new trend of connected tail lights. There is a roof spoiler too. Rear bumper gets black elements and silver elements to breathe youthfulness. Dimensions are likely to match its alliance cousin Citroen e-C3 – 4m length.

Powertrains choices might either be fully electric, sharing a platform with Citroen e-C3, and hybrid engine options. EV may get a 44 kWh battery with 320 km range and there may be a smaller battery option as well. Price could start from EUR 20,000 in Europe.

Will it launch in India?

Fiat is no stranger to Indian car enthusiasts and used to be a respectable carmaker in its heyday. That said, there were no new launches from the brand and decreasing popularity led to FCA pulling its plug on Indian operations. Even though Stellantis Conglomerate has shown interest in re-launching Fiat brand in India, there have been little to no developments in that regard.

The strategic launch of Alfa Romeo brand in Indian market is still in the hang, with no developments. We would like it if Fiat re-opens its Indian account with an Indianised version of New Panda to take on sub 4m SUVs.