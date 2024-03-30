New Ford Endeavour In Matte Black – Debuts At 2024 BIMS

When launched in India, Ford Endeavour SUV will rival the likes of upcoming MG Gloster facelift, Toyota Fortuner and Isuzu MU-X

At the ongoing Bangkok International Motor Show, there are a multitude of vehicles on display. But of all the product showcases, one grabbed our eyeballs the most. Of course we’re talking about the to-be-launched Ford Endeavour (Everest).

New Ford Endeavour In Matte Black

There were a few Endeavour SUV showcased in multiple trim levels including the top-spec Platinum trim level donning a V6 engine. However, our eyes were fixated on a very special Endeavour. This was not just an Endeavour, this was something more. Something wilder. This is Ford Endeavour Wildtrak Off-road version.

If you thought Wildtrak is already the more off-road focussed trim in Endeavour’s lineup, the one recently showcased is even more hard-core. Finished in this lovely matte-black shade, this would win over any off-road enthusiast’s heart in a jiffy. We say this because this is designed for significantly more hardcore off-roading than standard Endeavour Wildtrak.

For starters, there is a massive and sturdy metallic off-road bumper for an incredible approach angle. Particularly helpful while tackling tricky terrains on an off-road course. Regular Wildtrak gets a, well, a regular bumper. The metallic bumper also has an integrated bull bar along with an LED auxiliary light.

Notable highlights of this more hardcore version are the new tyres. Sure, wheels are the same 20-inchers seen on standard Wildtrak, but the BFGoodrich off-road tyres are much more capable than 255/55-R20 Goodyear Territory HT tyres on stock Wildtrak. Combined, the bumper and tyres lend a butch appeal.

When will it launch in India?

Ford is contemplating launching Endeavour in India and re-establishing its manufacturing presence in the Asian subcontinent. The company’s Chennai plant could prove to be a strategic export hub too, considering its proximity to ASEAN nations. The Endeavour SUV imported in India for feasibility analysis was the base Trend trim.

With the top-spec Platinum trim, we can expect a lot more features. Some of them are bi-projector LED headlights with LED fog lamps, Ford signature grill, 20-inch alloy wheels, integrated side steps, ADAS suite and more.

On the inside, we can expect the same 12-inch portrait-style infotainment screen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone connectivity, Ford’s SYNC 4A system, a 12.4-inch fully digital TFT instrument cluster, an electric parking brake, electric shifter, multi-zone climate control, electric tailgate release, among others. Where powertrains are concerned, India is less likely to get the V6 motor offered in global markets. However, we might get the 2.0L twin-turbo diesel engine that generates 210 PS of peak power and 500 Nm of peak torque.