New-gen Renault Duster Global Debut – India Launch In 2025

All-new Renault Duster has a dominating street presence, with several styling cues borrowed from the Bigster Concept

With a fresh look and new features, third-gen Renault Duster has made its global debut. The compact SUV is sold as Dacia Duster in select international markets. Users in India will have to wait a bit longer, as the SUV will be launched in India by Diwali 2025.

New Duster – Key features

3rd-gen Renault Duster looks the sharpest ever, with significant changes all across. Some of the key highlights include the Y-shaped lighting elements at front and rear. The bonnet has a flat, sculpted profile, which complements the SUV’s rugged character. The full-width grille accommodates the headlamps and DRLs, and other striking design elements flanking the Duster logo in the centre.

New Duster features a refreshed bumper with vertical air vents. At the edges are the circular fog lamp housings. Another distinct and appealing feature is the bull-bar design of the lower grille. Side profile is distinguishable with the prominent squared-off wheel arches, new blacked-out alloy wheels and functional roof rails. New Duster retains the signature tapering rear quarter glass from the previous-gen model.

3rd-gen Renault Duster has a refreshing and distinctive new look, which easily gets one’s attention. As the equipment list is largely the same across most of the rival compact SUVs, the attractive design can play a decisive role in influencing the user’s decision-making process. It is expected that Nissan will also launch its own version of Duster. A 7-seat version is also expected, which is likely to go on sale as Bigster.

New-gen Renault Duster specs, performance

Across international markets, new-gen Duster will have three powertrain options. There will be an entry-level 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor that churns out 120 hp of peak power. The 1.2-litre petrol hybrid engine makes 140 hp. Third option is a 1.3-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 170 hp. This engine will be able to run on ethanol-mix fuel in higher trims. It will be the most powerful engine ever to be used with Duster.

New-gen Duster India prospects

India-spec third-gen Renault Duster is expected to get the 170 hp engine. Renault had earlier stated that it is mulling plug-in hybrid and strong hybrid versions for Indian market. These powertrain options will bring the experience closer to a diesel powertrain. It will benefit users, as third-gen Renault Duster won’t be getting a diesel powertrain option.

Renault Duster is credited with popularizing the compact SUV segment in India. It had remained a popular choice for several years. However, the second-gen model was not introduced in India. The all-new third-gen model seems to have potential. But there will be challenges, as the compact SUV segment now has several good options.

When launched in India, 3rd-gen Duster will take on the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Honda Elevate, Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor. There will be new rivals as well such as upcoming Tata Curvv and Mahindra XUV500 Coupe.