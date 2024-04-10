New Hyundai Creta Bookings Cross 1 Lakh – 71k Buyers Opt For Sunroof Variant

Features such as an electric sunroof and a host of connected car features are what have formed major attractions to buyers of the new Creta

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced that the new Creta SUV, launched just three months ago has amassed bookings to the tune of 1 lakh units. This milestone follows its earlier 1 million (10 lakh) sales mark achieved for its earlier model in February 2024, a feat achieved since this flagship SUV was launched in 2015.

Hyundai Creta 1 Lakh Bookings Milestone

The new Creta SUV, launched in January 2024, completed 50,000 and 80,000 bookings in February and March 2024 respectively, and has now reached a milestone of 1 lakh bookings which is indeed a proud moment for Hyundai. It has drawn the attention of buyers who have shown particular interest in its sunroof and connected car variants which have resulted in 71% and 52% bookings respectively.

Hyundai Creta maintains a formidable presence in the top 10 SUV sales list each month and the new Creta with its state of the art features are set to carry on this precedent set. The new Hyundai Creta, inspired by Hyundai’s Global Design Language of ‘Sensuous Sportiness’.

New Creta – An Even Bigger Success

It gets both cutting edge technologies along with a host of safety updates and structural enhancements that remain unchallenged by other SUVs in its class. Strengthened by the company’s Make in India policy, the new Creta appeals to new age, tech savvy customers in India especially since it is now offered with Advanced Level 2 ADAS Safety Suite.

Hyundai’s commitment to safety has seen the new Creta receive a reinforced super structure with an exoskeleton offering reinforcement in key areas of crash members, floor, side sills and crash pad. The Creta also boasts of use of high tensile steel forming a protective shell, thereby leading to improved rigidity and energy absorption.

Hyundai Creta Standard and Enhanced Safety Features

Hyundai Creta boasts of 36 standard and 70 advanced safety features. These include 6 airbags, electronic stability control, vehicle stability management, hill start assist, disc brakes on all 4 wheels, emergency stop signal, TPMS and front seat belt pre-tensioners. It also gets advanced safety equipment among which are surround view monitor, electric parking brake with auto hold, front parking sensors and blind spot monitoring.

It is loaded with Level 2 ADAS features for added safety. Engine options include 1.5 L MPi Petrol, 1.5 L U2 CRDi Diesel and 1.5 L Turbo GDi Petrol with a host of transmission options. Hyundai Creta is currently priced between Rs 13.41 and Rs 24.49 lakh (ex.sh) following a recent price hike over its introductory pricing. It rivals the likes of Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun.