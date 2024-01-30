New Hyundai Creta N Line Patent Leaks Before Launch – Sporty Design

A manual gearbox variant is likely with Hyundai Creta N Line mated to 1.5 Turbo GDI engine, which was not the case with standard Creta

Creta has always been the best-seller of its class and Hyundai is now offering visual drama with a new version. Of course, we’re talking about Hyundai Creta N Line version that will be launched soon. The car was recently spotted uncamouflaged while undergoing TVC shoot. Now, the patent designs have emerged, revealing sporty fascia.

Hyundai Creta N Line Patented In India

New version of Creta will be an embodiment of Hyundai’s love affair with sporty N Line models. We currently get N Line versions of i20 premium hatchback and Venue sub 4m SUV (marketed as compact SUV). Offering an N Line version of the company’s best-seller, Creta, will push the sales envelope.

Ensuring more buyers now own their sporty offerings. Speaking of sporty, we can see an all-new fascia in the patent design and spy shots taken while TVC shoot. This fascia is distinct to Creta N Line and lends a more aggressive look to regular Creta. To be honest, N Line looks significantly better than regular Creta. Which was the intention.

Drawing differences from regular Creta, every design detail below front LED DRLs is new with N Line model. Front parametric grill is completely removed, making way for a black mesh grill. The body coloured bumper now extends till LED DRLs and everything in the middle is kept black. More black elements reduce visual bulk and lend an athletic appeal.

Silver elements in lower bumper are now a lot sleeker than standard Creta, again dwelling on athletic appeal. There is a N Line badging on front grill and we can see N badges on front quarter panels too. Hyundai logo on alloy wheels is replaced with an N badge too. Speaking of alloys, these are 18-inches in size and feature a more aggressive design.

Interior changes and mechanical upgrades

There is a larger roof spoiler at the rear as well. Rest of the design is similar to standard Creta on the outside. There are no interior images yet. But going by past N Line models, there will be multiple red elements on the inside, red stitching on steering wheel and seats, multiple N Line badges, red ambient lighting and more.

Like other N Line models, we expect mechanical upgrades with Creta N Line compact SUV too. For starters, there might be a different steering wheel with larger paddle shifters with increased steering feedback, a throatier exhaust setup to make some noise and stiffened suspension that offers a sportier ride quality.

Powertrain-wise, the same 1.5L 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine will be on offer with Hyundai Creta N Line. This is a potent engine that generates 160 PS of peak power and 253 Nm of peak torque. The same engine is offered with standard Creta too, albeit with just a 7-speed DCT bundled with top-spec trim only. We hope there is a manual variant with Creta N Line too and more trim levels for a wider price bracket.