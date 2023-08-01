New KTM RC 390 Spotted Testing – Larger 399cc Engine?

The rumoured 399cc engine on new KTM RC 390 spotted testing recently, could make around 45 bhp and 40 Nm of torque

KTM is testing its new generation of 390 range. We’re talking about the new 390 Duke, 390 Adventure and even a new 390 Enduro (rumoured name). But the most awaited offering in that range has to be the new KTM RC 390. It is a fully-faired motorcycle with a firecracker of an engine with explosive performance.

Testing has commenced and we have covered 390 Duke, 390 Adventure and 390 Enduro before. The new set of RC 390 test mules reveal a design that we saw with the 1st generation of RC motorcycles. It is almost like KTM has opened a portal back in time. Let’s take a look at what KTM has in the pipeline for us with RC range.

New KTM RC 390 Spotted Testing

For starters, KTM fans weren’t too keen on 2nd gen RC motorcycle design at all. KTM had matured a lot with the 2nd gen model by toning down its aggressive design. But it seems like fans really craved that aggressive and quintessential RC look.

We are getting it back, though. KTM is bringing back its mean and sleek fairing where projector headlight reside in a pronounced recess. Instead of two projectors in the 1st gen model, the upcoming 3rd gen model will get one projector containing both low and high beams. The new fairing is a lot more sleaker than the 2nd unit.

Cooling and aerodynamics seem to be better too. ORVM stalks are new and look upmarket and more aerodynamic. The rear subframe is naked in this test mule for some reason and is missing its rear subframe body panel. Earlier spy shots had full-body panels along with a vertical LED tail light as well.

Because the rear body panel and LED taillights are missing, it looks like rear LED indicators are doubling as brake lights. But that is not the case. It is highly likely that this naked rear subframe along with a rack is only limited with this test mule to accommodate testing data equipment. Also, the new KTM RC 390 will pack an underbelly exhaust too.

Is a 399cc engine confirmed?

Underbelly exhaust makes the overall machine compact and helps in mass centralization too. Adjustable USD front telescopic forks will let riders finesse suspension on the go. The new banana-shaped custom swingarm is common with 390 Duke as well. There will be a new instrument console too.

In terms of ergonomics, it is still committed and the intended audience won’t mind it one bit. Sporty and stickier Pirelli tyres could make it to final production. Rumour mill suggests a larger 399cc single-cylinder engine with over 45 bhp of power and 40 Nm of torque. Quick shifter (up and down), slipper clutch, dual channel ABS with cornering ABS are likely features.

Production will happen in India at Bajaj’s facilities. There are multiple instances of new KTM 390 Duke spottings at Bajaj’s production facilities too. Production might start in 2024 with debut probably at 2023 EICMA Show.

Image source