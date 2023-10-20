XUV300 To Get New Aisin-Sourced Automatic Gearbox – Big Performance Boost

Mahindra is working on a comprehensive range of updates for XUV300 including segment-first panoramic sunroof

While Mahindra has a strong portfolio of popular SUVs, it hasn’t been able to achieve similar results with XUV300. Individually, XUV300 has delivered consistent sales every month since its launch. However, the numbers haven’t been as good as that of bestsellers like Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue. Things could change when the facelift version of XUV300 is launched next year.

XUV300’s new Aisin-sourced automatic gearbox

In its current form, XUV300 has transmission choices of 6-speed manual and 6-speed automated manual transmission (AMT). These are common across the three engine options. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine churns out 110 PS of max power and 200 Nm of peak torque. The 1.2-litre TGDi turbo petrol unit makes 130 PS. Standard torque output is 230 Nm, which can be increased to up to 250 Nm with transient over boost function. The 1.5-litre diesel engine makes 117 PS and 300 Nm.

It is likely that the new Aisin-sourced 6-speed automatic (torque converter) will work as a replacement for the existing AMT gearbox. Users can expect tangible improvements in terms of smoother gearshifts and overall drive dynamics. The decision to introduce the new automatic gearbox for XUV300 could be based on consumer feedback. It will help improve the SUV’s positioning in sub-4-meter compact SUV space.

Mahindra already has active collaborations with Aisin. The 6-speed automatic gearbox is in use with Mahindra SUVs like XUV700 and Scorpio N. Even the now discontinued Mahindra XUV500 used to have the 6-speed automatic transmission from Aisin. Other carmakers also use Aisin-sourced 6-speed automatic gearbox. For example, Maruti offers this gearbox with cars like Brezza, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, XL6 and Fronx. Skoda and Volkswagen offer the 6-speed automatic with Kushaq, Taigun, Slavia and Virtus. MG Motor also has this Aisin-sourced option with Astor Turbo.

While the new 6-speed automatic transmission is confirmed for XUV300, it is not known if it will be offered with the petrol or diesel variants. Or, is Mahindra planning to introduce it with all engine options? If yes, it can help realize the full potential of XUV300 facelift.

XUV300 facelift – Other key updates

With best-in-segment torque across all engine options, 5-star safety rating by Global NCAP and a comprehensive range of hi-tech features, XUV300 is already a well-equipped SUV. However, there are times when consumer perceptions are more in favour of rival offerings. To change this, XUV300 will have refreshed exteriors and interiors. It is expected to get a new larger touchscreen infotainment system with improved graphics and functions. A new digital instrument cluster is also likely. The icing on the cake will be first-in-segment panoramic sunroof.

XUV300 facelift is expected to be launched in first half of 2024. It will continue to rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue. Nexon has already been updated and Sonet facelift is due for launch in early 2024.

Source