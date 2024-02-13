New Mahindra XUV700 Automatic Petrol Base Variant Homologated – Launch Soon

Mahindra XUV700 MX Petrol AT can be a good upgrade option over petrol automatic variants of popular compact SUVs such as Creta and Seltos

In the mid-size SUV segment, Mahindra XUV700 is currently the second bestselling SUV. The top slot is taken by Scorpio/N. XUV700 primarily rivals the likes of MG Hector, Tata Harrier, Tata Safari and Hyundai Alcazar. To cater to a larger customer base, Mahindra is working on a new MX petrol automatic variant of XUV700.

Mahindra XUV700 MX petrol automatic price

As of now, the XUV700 MX base variant is offered with only 6-speed manual gearbox for both petrol and diesel variants. The MX petrol manual is available at a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh. For most trims, the automatic variant of XUV700 is priced around Rs 1.80 lakh more than the petrol manual variant. Adding the numbers, Mahindra XUV700 MX petrol automatic could be launched at around Rs 15.80 lakh.

Mahindra currently offers petrol automatic with AX3 trim onwards. The AX3 petrol automatic is available at a starting price of Rs 18.19 lakh. Customers planning to buy XUV700 petrol automatic can save around Rs 2.40 lakh with the new MX petrol automatic variant. Provided that they are willing to compromise with some of the additional features that are available with the AX3 trim.

Some of the premium features available with XUV700 AX3 trim include dual 10.25-inch screens for infotainment and digital cluster, navigation function, built-in Amazon Alexa, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, AdrenoX Connect with 1-year free subscription, 3rd row AC and personalized safety alerts. As is evident, there’s a lot to lose for folks that may want to downgrade from AX3 petrol automatic to upcoming MX petrol automatic.

XUV700 MX trim features

Even though the equipment list is shorter with the base MX variant, most of the basic features are available. Some of the key highlights of XUV700 base MX variant include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 7-inch instrument cluster, Android Auto, USB charging ports, 2nd row AC, tilt adjustable steering, follow me home headlamps and electrically adjustable ORVMs. Mahindra also offers the MX E variants that come with electronic stability program (ESP). These variants are priced Rs 50k more than the standard MX variants.

Will XUV700 MX petrol automatic impact compact SUV sales?

Mahindra’s decision to launch an entry-level petrol automatic is likely to be based on market feedback. The move could also be aimed at targeting the customer base of popular compact SUVs. With more room and stronger street presence available at around the same price, XUV700 MX petrol automatic can challenge the respective variants of bestselling compact SUVs. The equipment list is also not very different.

The closest match to XUV700 MX petrol automatic (Exp. Rs 15.80 lakh) is the respective variant of Creta. It is available at a starting price of Rs 15.82 lakh. Other compact SUVs whose sales could be impacted by XUV700 MX petrol automatic include Skoda Kushaq (Rs 15.49 lakh) and VW Taigun (Rs 15.43 lakh). Petrol automatic variants of compact SUVs that will still be significantly cheaper include Toyota Hyryder (Rs 14.01 lakh), Maruti Grand Vitara (Rs 13.60 lakh) and Honda Elevate (Rs 13.41 lakh). These variants will be relatively less impacted.