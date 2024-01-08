New Punch EV Features Detailed – Which Variants Get What?

As of now, Tata Motors has not revealed expected features list of Smart+ trim among new Punch EV features detailed

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility is expected to launch a new superstar in the form of Punch EV (sold as Punch.ev). The company’s current darling for sales charts is Tiago EV, which is India’s most affordable 5-door EV. Punch EV, however, has all the qualities to be TPEM’s new best-seller. Let’s check variant-wise features.

New Punch EV Features Detailed

Bookings for Punch EV have commenced and a glitch in Tata’s system has revealed price quotations to booked customers too. So, Punch EV cost is likely to be well under Rs. 17 lakh (ex-sh), while price for Nexon EV’s top-spec variants go till Rs. 20 lakh (ex-sh). The company has only revealed a few key features with trim levels ahead of launch.

Speaking of, Tata Punch EV will be sold in 5 trim levels – Smart, Smart+, Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+. These trims will further spawn variants with LR (Long Range) and regular along with a sunroof and 7.2 kW charger being popular variable attributes. It is to be noted that Smart and Smart+ trims are not bundled with LR models.

Buyers choosing Punch EV LR model get Adventure, Empowered and Empowered+ trim levels to choose from. While regular Punch EV buyers get all five trims, or Personna, as Tata calls them. Smart and Smart+ only get Pristine White shade. From Adventure onwards, Seaweed DT, Daytona Grey DT and Fearless Red DT are added.

Empowered and Empowered+ get an additional Empowered Oxide DT shade. Base Smart trim gets LED headlights, DRLs, multi-mode regen, ESC and 6 airbags. Upgrading to Adventure trim adds cruise control, LED fog lights with cornering function, a 7-inch touchscreen by Harman, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and an optional sunroof.

Adventure LR model gets additional features like an electronic parking brake and jeweled control knob. We wish Tata had given alloy wheels with Adventure trim, but that isn’t the case.

What is offered with top-spec variants

Speaking of alloy wheels, Empowered trim offers it. These are 16 inches in size and get a diamond-cut finish. Other than that, Empowered also get a built-in air purifier, auto folding ORVM, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.2-inch infotainment screen by Harman, SOS function and an optional sunroof.

Kudos to Tata Motors for offering a sunroof as an option even with top-spec Empowered+ trim. We would encourage more automakers to follow a similar approach. Lastly, we have Empowered+ trim that adds leatherette seats, 360-degree camera, blind-spot monitoring, ventilated front seats ( a Godsend), Arcade.ev app suite, wireless phone charger and a larger 10.2-inch instrument screen.

Tata has not yet revealed the features list of Smart+ trim. The launch could happen by the end of this month. Although, a definite date is not yet announced.