Tata Punch EV Buyers Get Price Quotes Ahead Of Launch – Tata Calls It A Glitch

The new Tata Punch EV buyers have received a price quotation via email from Tata Motors ahead of the electric car’s launch

India’s highest-selling electric car maker is Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, a subsidiary of Tata Motors. The company yesterday revealed Punch EV in official pictures and commenced bookings too. But the prices seem to have leaked from Tata’s booking portal with many buyers who booked Punch EV, reported getting price quotations.

Tata Punch EV Buyers Get Price Quotes

The company’s newest electric car is Punch.ev which was revealed ahead of launch yesterday. Punch EV will debut company’s acti.ev pure-electric platform on which future products will be based. Bookings for Tata Punch EV (sold as Punch.ev) commenced yesterday. Official prices are to be revealed at launch.

However, many Punch EV buyers who booked their new electric car, reported that Tata Motors gave them a price quotation for their booked variant via email. One buyer (X handle techgeeksid) who booked Punch EV LR (Long Range) Adventure (without sunroof) with a 3.3 kW charger, got a quote via email from Tata Motors for a price of Rs. 13,73,846 (ex-sh).

Another Punch EV buyer (X handle Hariraj_Rathod) booked a top-spec Punch EV LR Empowered Plus (with sunroof) with a 3.3 kW charger via Shreeji Automart dealership and he received a price quotation in the email for Rs. 16,13,729 (ex-sh). This was not supposed to happen, as per Tata Motors.

Are the quoted prices wrong, though?

The company quickly got to damage control and posted on X saying “Technical hiccup alert! The prices making the rounds of Punch.ev are because of a system glitch. We’re actively addressing it, and the official prices will be disclosed at launch. Thanks for your patience!”. Tesla Club India X account highlighted these glitches.

However, the company didn’t mention whether the quoted prices were wrong or valid. Something similar happened with Nexon facelift launch in September 2023 where base model price was leaked as Rs. 7.39 lakh by tatanexonofficial official Instagram handle. Then, company’s official response to that had the word “inaccurate” in it.

This turned out to be true later on as Nexon’s prices started from Rs. 8.1 lakh. That said, we would wager that the quoted price Punch EV buyers got, is highly likely to be true as the company didn’t directly deny these leaked prices. Or a glitch, as they call it.

Prices to not exceed Rs. 17 lakh?

In effect, Tata Punch EV prices for top-spec models could stay well under Rs. 17 lakh (ex-sh). Hariraj Rathod’s quoted price was Rs. 16.13 lakh for a top-spec model for a 3.3 kW AC charger. Considering that there may be a Dark Edition or a variant with a 7.2 kW AC charger, sub Rs. 17 lakh (ex-sh) prices are very probable.

Punch EV’s direct competitor is Citroen eC3 and Renault’s Kiger EV is incoming too. Citroen eC3’s top-spec variant is Feel Vibe Pack DT and it tops out at Rs. 13 lakh (ex-sh) and significantly lacks in features when compared to soon-to-be-launched Punch EV.