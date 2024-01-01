Tata Sales Dec 2023 Crosses 43k – Posts Highest Ever Yearly Sales

Adding PVs and CVs, Tata sales December 2023 charts showed 76,138 units sold last month and 2,29,610 units sold in Q3 FY24 with 4% and 3% YoY growth respectively

In a recent post, we covered sales report of India’s highest-selling car maker, which is Maruti Suzuki. But the 2nd position is usually a see-saw between Hyundai and Tata Motors. The latter has beaten the former in December 2023 where domestic PV sales are concerned. Tata Motors sold 43,470 units in India trailing ahead of Hyundai with 42,750 units.

Tata Sales December 2023

In total (PV + CV), Tata Motors sold 76,138 units last month up 4% YoY from 72,997 units from Dec 2022. In Q3 FY24, Tata registered 2,29,610 units, which was up 3% YoY. The company’s total PV sales in domestic market accounted for 43,470 units, up YoY from 40,043 units sold in December 2022 with 9% YoY growth. In Q3 of FY24, Tata sold 1,37,875 PVs in India, up 5% YoY from 1,31,297 PVs sold in FY23.

However, the sales dropped by 5.62% where MoM numbers are concerned as the company sold 46,068 units in November 2023. The total PV sales includes EVs too, which accounted for 5,006 units on its own. This is a 29% YoY growth when compared to 3,868 EVs sold last year. In Q3 FY24, Tata sold 15,232 EVs, up from 12,596 EVs sold in Q3 FY23.

EV numbers include exports too. Speaking of exports, this is a slight grey area for Tata Motors as the company lacks international presence. It shows with 205 units shipped last month with a sharp 44% YoY decline in shipments. When we analyse exports of Q3, there is a 39% YoY decline with 580 units shipped in Q3 FY24 as opposed to 958 units shipped in Q3 FY23.

Because Tata’s exports are not something to write home about, Tata’s total sales (Domestic + Exports) are at 8% YoY growth at 43,675 units and still 5% YoY growth where Q3 performance for FY24 over FY23 analysis.

Tata Motors CV Sales

Where Tata’s CV sales are concerned, the company sold 34,180 units last month with a 1% YoY growth over 33,949 units sold a year ago. Even in Q3 analysis, there was a 1% YoY growth in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23. HCVs are amongst the best-selling Tata trucks with a significant and unshakable domination in the market.

HCVs accounted for 11,199 units, which is a 10% YoY growth as opposed to 10,178 units sold in December 2022. There were 29,656 HCVs rolled out to Indian roads in Q3 FY24, which is 7% YoY higher than the 27,625 units sold in Q3 FY23. ILMCV trucks contributed 5,675 units to Tata’s total truck sales.

ILMCV trucks saw 8% YoY growth as opposed to 5,255 units sold in Dec 2022. In Q3 FY24, they sold 15,411 units, up from 14,092 units with 9% YoY growth. Tata sold 3,060 passenger carriers registering 14% YoY growth and Q3 analysis, this segment saw 19% YoY growth.

In SCV cargo and Pickup trucks, Mahindra has the upper hand in Indian market. It shows in sales charts too with 12,734 units sold last month, as opposed to 14,827 units last year, resulting in a 14% YoY decline. Tata Motors is gaining more popularity in export markets as the company registered a staggering 52% YoY growth by shipping 1,512 CVs as opposed to 995 units shipped last year.