Tata Punch EV Bookings Open – Debuts acti.ev Platform, Gets A Frunk Too

The new acti.ev platform is a dedicated pure-ev platform that will underpin Tata Punch EV along with other future vehicles

Among the Indian electric car manufacturers, one brand outshines the others with unparalleled dominance. That brand is Tata Motors. The company recently greenlighted its dedicated EV showrooms providing curated experience for EV buyers. The newest entrant to Tata’s EV portfolio is Punch EV.

Tata Punch EV Bookings Open

Right now, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), subsidiary of Tata Motors, sells three electric cars in India. These are Tiago EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV. The company’s fourth electric offering for Indian market is Punch EV and it is set to light up the electric car stage on fire (not literally).

Bookings for the same has commenced for a token amount of Rs. 21,000. These bookings can be placed via Tata Motors Dealerships authorised for EV sales or by visiting Tata.ev dedicated electric car showrooms. The price increment over ICE Punch is likely to be around Rs. 5 lakh as it is debuting a brand new dedicated electric car platform.

Punch EV gets a revised design with a radical new fascia similar to Nexon EV. It looks more sophisticated than before. The charging port is in the front, housed in its closed-off grill.

Debuts acti.ev Platform

Abbreviated to Advance Connected Tech-Intelligent Electric Vehicle, acti.ev platform is a dedicated electric car platform developed by Tata Motors. This is a pure-electric architecture that will debut with soon-to-be-launched Punch EV (sold as Punch.ev). This new platform will form the baseline on which future Tata EVs will be based.

This acti.ev (read active) platform will support multiple sizes for chassis and multiple body styles as well. Upcoming Tata Curvv EV, Harrier EV and Safari EV might be based on this new platform and not Ziptron architecture seen with Tiago EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV. Because acti.ev is a dedicated pure electric platform, there is a Frunk (front trunk) beneath the bonnet too.

The company mentioned key pillars for their new pure-ev platform. They are Performance, Technology, Modularity and Space Efficiency. These pillars further consist of four layers too. These are Powertrain, Chassis, Electrical Architecture and Cloud Architecture.

1. Powertrain

Tata promises advanced battery pack design with global standards with 10% improvement over Ziptron architecture in energy density. The scalable platform allows for battery pack variations with minimum of 300 km range all the way till 600 km. Modularity allows for FWD, RWD and AWD configurations too. Charging speeds have seen a bump too, with up to 11 kW AC and 150 kW DC compatibility.

2. Chassis

Tata Motors is historically known to make Indian-road-worthy vehicles that offer excellent ride quality with precise suspension setup. The new body structure associated with acti.ev platform for Punch and future vehicles are said to meet future NCAP safety protocols. Being a dedicated EV platform, there is a front trunk and flat floor too.

3. Electrical Architecture

acti.ev is pitted as a future-ready architecture offering possibilities of high computing powers that should allow for a seamless L2 ADAS suite. Company claims L2+ ADAS possibilities too. It is 5G ready as well ensuring a host of connected features. Just like recent Nexon EV, acti.ev platform supports reverse charging in the form of V2L (Vehicle 2 Load) and V2V (Vehicle 2 Vehicle) tech too.

4. Cloud Architecture

Lastly, acti.ev boasts of cloud architecture too with enhanced user experience, newly introduced Arcade.ev app suite along with future software updates and other features.