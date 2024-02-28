New Renault Duster Pickup Truck Render – To Rival Upcoming Scorpio X

When compared to regular SUV version, everything behind the C-pillars of Renault Duster Pickup Truck (Oroch) is entirely different

Renault Duster is widely regarded in the SUV world, earning considerable respect. In contrast to many SUVs marketed as monocoque high-riders, the Renault Duster navigates roads with the prowess of a true SUV. Renault recently unveiled the all new gen Duster. Based on this, a new pickup has been digitally created.

New Renault Duster Pickup Truck Render

In many countries, there is a pickup truck version of Renault Duster on sale. Called Renault Duster Oroch, it is a 4-door pickup truck version of regular Duster. Renault Technologie Roumanie (Romania) developed the Duster Oroch and the concept car was first showcased at Sao Paulo Motor Show in 2014.

Duster Oroch went on sale in 2015 for the South American market. With the new Duster, Renault is likely to launch a new Duster Oroch based on it. Here is what Kolesa from Russia thinks the next-generation Renault Duster Pickup truck could look like. For starters, Kolesa is imagining this vehicle as a Renault, instead of a Dacia.

Which is more relevant to the Indian market, anyway. Kolesa has stuck with the design elements that recently debuted with Turkey-spec Renault Duster. A prominent black plaque with RENAULT lettering on it dominates the front fascia. Dacia’s take on Duster had the brand’s new logo in the place of RENAULT lettering.

Other than that, Duster Pickup Truck render stays true with Dacia Duster. Even the wheels on this render are from Dacia’s Duster, instead of Renault’s. Rest of the side profile remains identical to the Duster SUV including its C-pillar mounted rear door handle. Everything else behind this C-pillar is all new.

The truck-bed plays utility card perfectly

Unlike the 5.2m to 5.4m long pickup trucks in India like Tata Xenon XT, Mahindra Scorpio Getaway, Isuzu V-Cross and Toyota Hilux, Duster Oroch is a significantly smaller vehicle at just 4.7m length. The new Renault Duster Oroch render based on the new Duster sticks to the same formula.

Oroch doesn’t have a physically separated load bay unlike the pickup trucks mentioned above. Something similar to a Hyundai Santa Cruz. Nonetheless, the added practicality and utility of a pickup truck is unmatched. Rear design is all new and rugged-looking. This render has the same tail lights as a regular Duster, connected by a black plaque.

Russia-based Kolesa’s version of Renault Duster Pickup Truck (Oroch) is likely to be powered by either the 1.6L petrol and 2.0L petrol engines with optional AWD. If launched in India, we’re not sure about powertrains as Renault currently has one 1.0L 3-cyl engine sold in either 71 bhp NA or 99 bhp Turbo versions. In Turkey, New Renault Duster gets a 1.0L 3-cyl 100 bhp engine along with 1.2L mild hybrid and 1.6L hybrid powertrains. When launched in India, it could be a perfect rival to the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio X pickup.

