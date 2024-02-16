New Toyota Cars Will Be Delivered On Flatbed – Avoid Mishandling Before Delivery

When compared to employing dealer personnel, the use of flatbed trucks to transport said car to delivery location could prove safer

Many customers take to social media to express how their car was mishandled by dealership personnel before delivering it to them. One of the worst feelings about car buying experiences is the last-moment mishaps where dealer personnel drive said car to delivery location. Toyota intends to mitigate some of these mishaps by using flatbed trucks to deliver cars.

Toyota To Use FlatBed Trucks To Deliver New Cars

In a rather surprising move, Toyota has announced that it will incorporate flatbed trucks from now on. We say surprising because no other mainstream manufacturer seems to be offering such a service to their customers. The use of flatbed trucks will likely bring a homogenised and reliable logistic experience.

This should eradicate some of the human error during car transportation during deliveries. These trucks will be used to deliver customer’s cars from dealership storage to final delivery location. This task was up to dealership personnel before.

Now, it will be taken care of by Toyota dealerships with the help of flatbed trucks. This is a unique service that Toyota is embracing to make the buying experience to customers that much better than it used to be. This new service might prove itself in semi-urban and rural delivery locations where last-mile logistics is often tricky.

Toyota is likely to incorporate this new service across all of its dealerships and touch points in a phase-wise manner. Early speculations suggest 130 authorised Toyota dealerships across 26 states and Union Territories in India will implement this service soon.

No extra cost for customers

This new service that Toyota is providing seems like it will make the overall purchase wee bit dearer, financially. But apparently, Toyota is not transferring this cost to the customer’s tab. This is a good thing, especially coming from a car manufacturer who doesn’t have a reputation for delivering VFM propositions.

Dealerships are said to be tying up with logistics companies who employ single carrier flat beds. Transit insurance is in the equation as well, which will be taken care of by dealerships. Currently Toyota sells Glanza, Rumion, Hyryder, Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross, Fortuner, Hilux, Camry, Vellfire and Land Cruiser vehicles in India and all of these will be delivered with this new service.

A new social media trend?

Toyota’s new free-of-cost service could prove beneficial in its favour with social media uproar. We’re sure Reels will flood in showing Toyota cars being delivered in style. This is an experience for buyers and they’re likely to share it with the public who will be tempted to get a similar delivery experience. Many are likely to gravitate towards Toyota or other manufacturers could be forced to do something similar.