Nexon Facelift Interiors Leak – Dual 10.25-inch Screens, Backlit Tata Logo

Tata Nexon facelift borrows design cues from Curvv concept and packs in a comprehensive range of premium features

Already a bestseller, Nexon will be getting a host of new equipment with the facelift version. It will continue to rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and XUV300. Launch price of Nexon facelift is expected to be in the range of Rs 8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

Nexon facelift is scheduled to debut on September 14. Tata will also be launching Nexon EV facelift that will be getting a similar set of updates. Ahead of its launch, interiors of Nexon facelift have been revealed. Hat tip to Upbeat Umang for sharing these exclusive spy shots.

Nexon facelift interiors

Top-spec variants of Nexon facelift are equipped with all the features one can expect from a sub-4-meter compact SUV. Tata has ensured that Nexon facelift not only matches rival offerings, but also exceeds expectations in certain areas.

Tata has also changed the trim names for Nexon facelift. It includes Smart, Pure, Creative and Fearless. This makes things easier to understand, as compared to the earlier coded trim names like XE, XM, XZ, etc.

One feature that is entirely new is the backlit Tata logo on the steering wheel. The two-spoke steering wheel itself is a completely new unit. It was originally seen with Curvv concept. It is likely that this new steering wheel with backlit logo will be available with only top-spec variants. Lower trims could continue with the existing steering wheel.

Another key upgrade is a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Top-spec variants will also get a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument console. Lower trims will continue with the existing 7-inch touchscreen. Other new features to be available with Nexon facelift include Sequential LED DRLs and tail lamps, front parking sensors and 360° camera.

Nexon already offers a comprehensive range of features such as leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, wireless charger, premium sound system, auto-dimming IRVM, single-pane sunroof, iRA connected car tech, voice commands, cruise control and tyre pressure monitoring system. All of these will be carried forward in the facelift model.

Nexon facelift performance

Existing engine options will be retained for Nexon facelift. However, two new gearbox options will be added with the petrol engine. The 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor generates 120 PS of max power and 170 Nm of peak torque. It is mated to either a 6-speed manual or 6-speed AMT.

The new transmission choices will be a 5-speed manual and a 7-speed dual clutch automatic. The 5-speed manual will be for base trims whereas the 7-speed DCA will be offered with top-spec variants of Nexon facelift. Mid-spec variants will have the 6MT and 6AMT.

Nexon’s 1.5-litre diesel engine makes 115 PS and 260 Nm. Transmission choice of 6MT and 6AMT will be carried forward. Nexon facelift will continue with the existing drive modes of Eco, City and Sport.