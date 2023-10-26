Nissan Magnite AMT Drive Review – Perfect For Urban Hops

2023 Nissan Magnite AMT Drive Review: City Comfort and Highway Challenges

In a segment dominated by heavyweights, Nissan Magnite has been able to carve its niche by offering an optimal mix of performance, creature comforts and affordable pricing. As the journey continues, Nissan has introduced AMT option for all Magnite variants powered by the 1.0-litre NA petrol motor. Available at an initial offer price of Rs 6.50 lakh, Magnite AMT (EZ-Shift) is the most affordable AMT in its class. It is even more accessible than hatchbacks and sedans with AMT gearbox.

But affordability is just one part of the story. The bigger question is how Magnite AMT performs in real world conditions. What are the pros and cons of Magnite AMT? To find out, read our Nissan Magnite AMT Drive Review.

Performance in City Traffic: Magnite AMT’s Urban Appeal

For daily city commutes, Magnite AMT proves quite competent. In city conditions, overtaking is a breeze. Navigating slow-moving traffic, a common urban challenge, becomes effortless with the Magnite AMT. It deals with the monotony of continuous shifts, simplifying manoeuvring through congested streets / city traffic / daily commutes. The combination of these factors showcases Magnite AMT as an urban mobility offering, catering to the demands of city driving with finesse and ease, making it an attractive choice for those seeking convenience in their daily commute.

Performance on Highways: A Learning Curve with Magnite AMT

While excelling in city settings, Magnite AMT reveals limitations on highways with swift traffic. It’s good for city speed cruising. As the speedometer reaches out for higher bars, you can hear the effort within the cabin. One then hopes for a more potent powertrain to enhance highway performance and refine the driving experience.

Unlocking the Magnite AMT’s highway potential requires a learning curve. Utilising the Tiptronic mode offers manual control. The stock AMT might lack the desired responsiveness, particularly for quick overtaking on fast-er highways. Careful planning and timing for overtaking is key. Users must adapt their driving style when transitioning from urban commutes to speedier highway journeys.

As one pushes hard on the accelerator, the engine seems to reveal its limitations. While getting to steady slow cruise speeds takes a few short seconds, getting to 100 kmph takes much longer. So much so that sometimes that window passes.

Nissan Magnite’s Competitive Edge: Balancing Equipment and Affordability

With the choice of engine and transmission settled, let’s examine other aspects of the Nissan Magnite. Equipped with features like hill start assist, it effortlessly conquers inclines, eliminating rollback fears. In terms of exteriors, Magnite presents a simple appearance. It features a chrome-accented front grille, sleek bi-projector LED headlamps, sporty L-shaped LED DRLs, and a neatly contoured bonnet. The side profile showcases diamond-cut alloy wheels, chrome door handles, dual-tone ORVMs with turn indicators, roof rails, a chrome beltline, and noticeable side cladding. The rear highlights wide split signature tail lamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a silver skid plate.

The interiors provide comfort and a spacious, welcoming atmosphere. Head room and knee room is adequate. The SUV is equipped with an advanced PM 2.5 filter to keep pollutants at bay. Other key highlights include rear AC vents, steering mounted audio and meter controls, height adjustable seats, an 8-inch full flush touchscreen, segment-first 7-inch TFT instrument console and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Users choosing ‘Tech Pack’ can access additional features such as puddle lamp, LED scuff plates, wireless charging, ambient lighting and JBL sound system.

Nissan Magnite offers a noteworthy safety package. It includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle dynamic control, hill start assist, traction control, hydraulic brake assist, rear parking sensors, anti-theft alarm, a rear camera with projection guide, around view monitor, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

Nissan Magnite AMT verdict – Affordable City Commuter

If seeking an affordable AMT, Nissan Magnite AMT presents an enticing choice. Its practicality predominantly shines during city commutes. Yet, it finds its niche in occasional inter-city journeys and highways with lighter traffic. However, on highways, the Magnite AMT’s slower acceleration and related limitations for high-er speed cruising pose challenges. A versatile option for those whose driving needs align with its strengths.

For frequent inter-city rides across main highways, users can choose the turbo petrol variants of Magnite. The turbo petrol engine has a lot more power, 100 PS and 160 Nm. Transmission choices include 5MT and a CVT. The CVT will be suitable for both urban commutes as well as highway cruising. Magnite 1.0-litre turbo petrol CVT range starts at Rs 9.99 lakh. The newer AMT model relies on the 1.0-litre NA petrol engine, producing 72 PS max power and 96 Nm peak torque.

The Nissan Magnite strikes a balance between being well-equipped and affordable, garnering consistent monthly sales. The recent introduction of the budget-friendly AMT option is poised to drive sales higher. It faces stiff competition from formidable rivals like the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, and Kia Sonet. Additionally, Tata Punch and Hyundai Exter present compelling alternatives within this segment, making the choice for buyers more diverse.