Nissan Magnite Kuro (Black) and AMT Variants Debuts – Launch Soon

While Magnite Kuro is essentially an all-black variant, the EZ-Shift variant will come with AMT transmission option

Aiming to provide more options to its customers, Nissan has introduced two new versions of its Magnite sub-4-meter compact SUV. The timing seems just right, with positive consumer sentiments prevailing during the ongoing festive season. Newer versions of Magnite can help boost sales across both domestic and international markets.

Magnite Kuro variant features

In recent years, many OEMs have launched black editions of their popular cars and SUVs. Several of these have turned out to be hugely successful. A similar strategy is now being used for Nissan Magnite.

The Kuro variant of Magnite is essentially an all-black version of the SUV. Kuro means Black in Japanese. Magnite Kuro gets the black treatment across both exteriors and interiors. The colour black exudes power and dominance, which many users prefer. An all-black theme has an inherent magnetism that is hard to resist.

Nissan Magnite Kuro sees most of the exterior parts in a glossy black shade. It covers the front grille, headlight accents, skid plate and grille surrounds. Side profile is distinguishable with its blacked-out alloy wheels, door handles and roof rails.

At rear, the black shade can be seen across most parts including the spoiler and bumper. Much of the chrome/metallic bits have been replaced with black on Magnite Kuro variant. Some parts that remain untouched include the Nissan and Magnite badging items and the red brake callipers.

Black treatment continues on the inside, where Magnite Kuro gets blacked-out sun visors, roof liner, AC vent surrounds and the steering wheel. Piano black accents are liberally used inside the car, which further enhances the premium look and feel. Magnite Kuro variant is based on the XV trim, which is one of the higher-spec trim levels. Users can access a host of premium features such as rear camera with projection guide, wireless charger, six speakers and an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

To promote Magnite and the new variants, Nissan has teamed up with ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Magnite is the official car of the event. Nissan will reveal the price of Kuro edition on October 07. Kuro edition will have both the 1.0-litre petrol and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine options. The former makes 72 hp of max power and 96 Nm of peak torque. The turbo unit makes 100 hp and 160 Nm.

Magnite EZ-Shift (AMT) details

Existing models of Magnite are available with transmission choices of 5MT and CVT. These are available with the 1.0-litre petrol and the 1.0-litre turbo petrol, respectively. With the EZ-Shift edition, an AMT option has been introduced with the 1.0-litre petrol motor.

The AMT option will be available across the range. Magnite has primary trim levels of XE, XL, XV and XV Premium. Nissan will be revealing the price of Magnite AMT variant on October 12. As of now, Magnite is available in the price range of Rs 6 lakh to Rs 10.86 lakh.