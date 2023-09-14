Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition Announced – Feature Additions

Certain feel-good features exclusive to XV Premium trim level are now part of Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition based on XV trim

Nissan India has announced the launch of Kuro Edition with Magnite sub 4m SUV. This Kuro Edition is based on Manite’s XV trim level, which is below top-spec XV Premium. Nissan has announced what all feature additions to expect, but not the prices associated with it. Bookings have commenced for Magnite Kuro Edition starting today, 14th September.

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition – New features added to VFM trim

Magnite Kuro Edition celebrates Nissan’s enduring official partnership with ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. This is the 8th consecutive year Nissan has been the official partner for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. And 2023 is no different. To commemorate this partnership Nissan has announced new feature additions bundled as Kuro Edition, based on XV trim.

Pre-bookings for Magnite Kuro Edition have commenced. Prospective customers should expect deliveries around festive season to set the tone for festivities. Kuro is derived from Japanese word ‘Black’. Nissan is going for an all-black theme both on the outside and inside. This adds a sporty and sophisticated touch to Magnite.

Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition will be a lot more black than Onyx Black that is already on offer. Kuro Edition will get a black grill, skid plate, roof rails, black alloys, headlamps with black finishes and a unique Kuro Edition badge. On the inside, Kuro Edition gets multiple gloss black elements on door pad, instrument panel and more.

Onyx Black already is a striking black sub 4m SUV. Kuro Edition will take that “murdered” effect to a whole new level. Nissan has an aggressive appeal to it, especially from the front. An all black look will amplify aggression and add stealth and sophistication to it, which is currently trending.

Nissan’s press material shows Magnite Kuro Edition with LED headlights. Only XV Premium and XV Premium (O) trims get LED headlights. Nissan didn’t reveal it is offering LED headlights as a part of Kuro Edition bundle. So, it is unsure whether Kuro Edition will pack halogen or LEDs in its headlights.

Features addition with Kuro Edition

Kuro Edition is based on Magnite’s XV trim, which is just below top-spec XV Premium trim. Nissan is bringing a few features XV Premium and XV Premium (O) exclusive features to Kuro Edition. These are a front armrest (non-removable) that houses rear AC vents, wireless phone charging and a 360-degree camera with an Around View Monitor (AVM).

Along with these Nissan is also offering a wider IRVM and Kuro Edition theme floor mats. Nissan Magnite Kuro Edition is only on offer with XV MT, Turbo XV MT and Turbo XV CVT variants. Nissan hasn’t revealed images of what to expect. More details will be revealed around the festive season including the pricing.

Words from the manufacturer

Mr. Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, commented, “This festive season, for the discerning customers seeking value and innovation, the Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition provides an All-Black elegance with a suite of premium features combining style, value and safety for a truly exceptional driving experience.”